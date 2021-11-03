CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden’s “Build Back Socialist” Plan

 8 days ago

For the last several weeks, Democrats in Congress have tried and continuously failed to settle disputes...

The Independent

Democrats are going to miss Nancy Pelosi more than they realize

Last Friday afternoon, as Democratic leadership headed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi planned to announce its plans to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, I caught House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy walking past the press scrum. He seemed amused. And why wouldn’t he be? Republicans had just won the governorship in Virginia, a bellwether that they might win the House in 2022. Meanwhile, Pelosi was scrambling to pass that infrastructure bill without a vote on Build Back Better, Democrats’ social spending bill that progressives have prioritized.But by the end of the evening and way into Saturday morning, Pelosi had every reason...
marketplace.org

Congress’ budget gurus may slow down Biden’s Build Back Better plan

On Friday, Congress passed its bipartisan infrastructure bill. The legislation included funding for classic city infrastructure like roads, bridges and transit and other projects such as nationwide broadband internet and power and water systems. Progressives in Congress are now focused on the Build Back Better Act, legislation that contains President Joe Biden’s plan to expand the social safety net in the U.S.
CBS Baltimore

How Will President Biden’s Trillion Dollar Infrastructure Bill Impact Maryland?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland already has plans for its cut of the trillion-dollar federal infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden is expected to sign on Monday. In a tweet, Governor Larry Hogan said “The bipartisan infrastructure bill will improve quality of life for Marylanders, spur economic growth, and modernize our infrastructure to meet the needs of the 21st century.” The governor said $1.7 billion will go to public transportation. Anthony Johnson who works in Baltimore said the buses are often unreliable and that’s problematic for people who rely on the system to go to work. “From here to the inner harbor, it’s not more...
