While it may not be your first choice when booking a holiday, Indiana is without a doubt a very good one. Home of the Hoosiers and a history that runs deep, all corners of Indiana offer entertainment and attractions. From fun things to do in the state capital, to family-friendly attractions in Fort Wayne, Bloomington, and Lafayette, Indiana has no shortage of exciting places to visit. Here are some of the best things you can do in Indiana:

