The Great Resignation

The hottest trend in 2021 isn’t some fad on social media or a creative new baking recipe, it’s quitting your job, and it’s taken the U.S. workforce by storm. ​20 million ​​U.S. workers left their jobs between April and August this year, according to the latest federal BLS data. That’s 60% higher than resignations during the same period last year, and the highest rate of resignations since 2000. While these numbers show a massive shift in the labor market, there is a possibility the intent to leave is even higher. A recent Gallup survey found that 48% of the working population in the United States is actively job searching, highlighting the potential risk for employers who aren’t actively paying attention to their workforce.

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO