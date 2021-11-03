CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The Great Resignation

himss.org
 8 days ago

The pandemic has caused many workers to pause and reevaluate their current careers, lifestyle choices, and the balance between the two. Like the 52% of...

www.himss.org

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

Leaders: Get ready for the boomerang that’s coming after the Great Resignation

A record 4.3 million U.S. workers quit their jobs in August. Add that to the 20 million people who voluntarily left their jobs since April, and it’s clear that the U.S. workforce is experiencing a shift of historical proportion. Dubbed the “Great Resignation,” the rapid pace of this trend has dominated headlines, unsettled business leaders, and left many scrambling to adjust to the unprecedented levels of turnover.
ECONOMY
Black Enterprise

The Great Resignation: Why Black Professionals Are Re-Evaluating Their Careers

Unfortunately, most of the mainstream news on the Great Resignation has focused on the upside. The reports tell of waves of workers bumped out of their normal workday routines by the COVID-19 pandemic, experiencing the joy of remote work and increased family involvement, waking up to realize that there is more to life. As a result, they’re refusing to go back to the office, choosing instead to leave their jobs in droves to seek employment that provides a healthier work-life balance.
SOCIETY
rismedia.com

Ways to Keep Your Staff Engaged, Happy and Productive During the “Great Resignation”

If you’re a brokerage leader worried about “The Great Resignation,” you’ve got a lot riding on keeping your staff engaged, happy and productive through one of the most difficult market disruptions the industry has seen. After all, your agents’ success, and hence your brokerage’s success, largely depends on the level of support your staff members provide your agents.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Adventhealth Sponsored#Himss
accountingtoday.com

Help clients navigate “the great resignation” with a re-imagined workplace

As your newsfeed fills with reports of employees leaving their jobs in the so-called “Great Resignation,” you, your firm, and your clients may be concerned with how to build stronger loyalty within your company’s workforce. In a time when many workers are reassessing what they value most from their employers, how can your firm and your clients’ businesses remain competitive and thrive?
ECONOMY
nojitter.com

Contact Centers: Succeeding Amidst The Great Resignation

The term Great Resignation came into common business parlance in September 2021, when the Harvard Business Review published an article analyzing the causes and strategies to combat the stark fact that millions of Americans were quitting their jobs, four million in July 2021 alone. The phenomenon has impacted contact centers...
ECONOMY
Fast Company

These are the people still most likely to quit during the next wave of the Great Resignation

The hottest trend in 2021 isn’t some fad on social media or a creative new baking recipe, it’s quitting your job, and it’s taken the U.S. workforce by storm. ​20 million ​​U.S. workers left their jobs between April and August this year, according to the latest federal BLS data. That’s 60% higher than resignations during the same period last year, and the highest rate of resignations since 2000. While these numbers show a massive shift in the labor market, there is a possibility the intent to leave is even higher. A recent Gallup survey found that 48% of the working population in the United States is actively job searching, highlighting the potential risk for employers who aren’t actively paying attention to their workforce.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
benefitspro.com

Why supporting your millennial managers may help during the 'Great Resignation

As U.S. employers reimagine the workplace while also navigating the “Great Resignation” —the recent trend of workers leaving their current roles for new opportunities—a supportive and healthy workforce is more important than ever. Many managers, and millennial managers in particular, have taken on the challenge of supporting employees’ well-being during this difficult time.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

The latest twist in the 'Great Resignation': Retiring but delaying Social Security

For better-off Americans, the pandemic economy created some of the strongest incentives to retire in modern history, with generous federal stimulus, incredible market gains, skyrocketing home values and health concerns drawing many Americans into early retirement. The surprising twist? Many of these retirees also opted to put off claiming Social...
ECONOMY
CBS News

U.S. Surgeon General: Americans could get to the point where they "learn to live with" COVID-19

COVID-19 is likely to become a long-term issue for Americans to "learn to live with," according to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "As we look to the future, I think what is likely to happen is that there will be coronavirus around for some period of time. But I do think we can knock it down in terms of its severity, and second, we can reduce the number of cases," Murthy told "CBS Mornings."
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

No, people who choose not to get vaccinated shouldn't have to pay for COVID care in hospital

When I went out in Melbourne for a coffee with a friend earlier this week, the waiter verified my vaccination status before allowing me to sit down. But for the unvaccinated in Victoria, New South Wales, and the ACT, it’s a case of no clubbing, no coffee catch-ups, no movies. Many employers have even gone beyond the government-mandated minimum and required all staff to be vaccinated as part of ensuring a safe workplace. These mandates are designed to reduce the number of COVID-19 outbreaks and their consequences as Australia’s “lockdown states” open up. Introducing different rules for the vaccinated and the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheAtlantaVoice

Terri Denison: Small Business Owners Still Have Time to Apply for the COVID EIDL Program

Since the start of the pandemic, the U.S. Small Business Administration has delivered more than $1.1 trillion in COVID-related relief to millions of entrepreneurs. The COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is the remaining SBA relief program open to small business owners who still need assistance. The COVID EIDL program, which runs through Dec. 31, offers 30-year loans with fixed […]
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy