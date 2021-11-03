CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The rise in mental health issues among children is declared a health emergency

ctpublic.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo connect to resources in Connecticut dial 211 for help. If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (en español: 1-888-628-9454; deaf and hard of hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. _________________________________________________________________________________________________. The...

www.ctpublic.org

Harvard Health

Baby teeth may be window to child’s risk of mental health disorders

The thickness of growth marks in primary (or “baby”) teeth may help identify children at risk for depression and other mental health disorders later in life, according to researchers at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital. The results of this study were published in JAMA Network Open. The researchers believe the findings...
kjzz.com

Utah doctors on how to bring up mental health concerns with children

KUTV — More and more kids and teens are dealing with mental health challenges, so much so that a national emergency has been declared to deal with the crisis. Utah in particular struggles with youth mental health, as suicide is the number one killer of kids ages ten to 24.
kmyu.tv

Growing concern for youth mental health in Utah amid national emergency

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A national emergency has been declared as mental health challenges soar in children and adolescents, and those problems are even more serious here in Utah. The declaration of a national emergency came from the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent...
#Mental Health Issues#Child Health#Health Centers#Emergency Department#Cdc#Connecticut Children#Alyeska Tilly Intern#University Of Connecticut
Fayetteville Observer

Mental health: Should children be allowed to watch scary movies this Halloween?

During Halloween, horror movies are often played on repeat and may affect a child's mental health, a Fayetteville psychiatrist said. "It depends on several factors. I think it depends on the age of the child, and also … what their psychological functioning is," said Dr. John Bigger, corporate director of behavioral health and sleep medicine for Cape Fear Valley Health. "For example, if you got a kid that has a lot of anxiety already, the last thing you want to do is show them a scary movie because it’s going to enhance that anxiety.”
Mount Vernon News

MENTAL HEALTH MATTERS – Be a mental health warrior

We are in times of uncertainty – the impact of the COVID Pandemic and its facts, cannot be ignored – but yet, we know, they are. People care to believe what they want to believe and what serves them best. The same attitude applies to mental health even when we look at the facts:
Pyramid

Report: Depression, mental health in children worsened during pandemic

Anxiety and depression are increasing among children, and it’s not just the pandemic causing the uptick. According to the State of the World’s Children report published by UNICEF, more than 40% of children ages 10-19 across the globe suffer from a mental health illness. In the United States, depression among 12- to 17-year-olds has increased from 8.5% to 13.2% in the past 12 months.
Newswise

Discrimination increases risk for mental health issues in young adults

Newswise — A UCLA study has found that young adults who have experienced discrimination have a higher risk for both short- and long-term behavioral and mental health problems. Researchers examined a decade’s worth of health data on 1,834 Americans who were between 18 and 28 years old when the study...
MetroTimes

Report: Mental-health needs climbing among women, young Michiganders

Women and young people have faced increased behavioral health challenges since before the pandemic, according to a new report, which assessed the state of well-being for women and children. The study from the United Health Foundation looked at more than 100 measures, from physical health to emotional, social and behavioral...
ewrestlingnews.com

The Blade Reveals That He Deals With Mental Health Issues

AEW Superstar The Blade took to his Instagram account yesterday and revealed that he struggles with mental health, anxiety, and depression. He said,. “Hello, my name is Jesse Guilmette, and I struggle with anxiety, depression and confidence issues. I first noticed an extreme spike in these feelings during the pandemic, which also made me realize I’ve suffered from these issues all my life. I just didn’t recognize what they were until then. So I reached out for help from some friends and family, tried a couple therapists and thought I had it under control from self-management. Until I had another spike recently. So I took more drastic measures this time and talked to the executives at All Elite Wrestling. Getting the courage to speak up to them was more difficult than it sounds, and I’d like to express a huge thank you to Doc Sampson, Megha Parekh, Tony Khan and everyone at AEW. When I’m not feeling the best, I simply remember that EVERY response I’ve received from the people I’ve opened up to has been incredibly positive and supportive. It’s feels good to tell you this and to take off my mask. It helps to talk about my struggles instead of holding them inside, and I’m feeling more confident and comfortable around people. Thank you for listening. I’m sorry if I’ve been distant lately. I love you and I can’t wait to see you soon.”
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Telemedicine outreach expands as mental health cases rise among Mass. residents

Nearly overnight, the norm Massachusetts residents once knew for attending school, going to work, meeting with friends and family, was flipped. The pandemic brought statewide lockdowns, social distancing and mask mandates and everyday life – including school and extracurricular activities – to a standstill. Reality was now solely an online phenomenon.
elpasoheraldpost.com

Paso del Norte Health Foundation, Emergence Health Network partner to create Mental Health Learning Library

(Paso del Norte Health Foundation) Support from friends and loved ones can make a huge difference when individuals are dealing with mental health problems. One of the Paso del Norte Health Foundation’s priorities is developing, leading and investing in partnerships, organizations, programs, and communications to promote mental health and reduce stigma of mental illness.
