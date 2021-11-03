FTSE 100 13:00 PM Market Update - 03/11/2021

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies not separately reported by Alliance News:. Shepherd Neame Ltd - Faversham, Kent-based brewer and pub chain - Cuts annual pretax loss to GBP16.4 million, narrowed from GBP21.0 million the year before. Revenue shrinks to GBP86.9 million, down 26% year-on-year from GBP118.2 million. Notes that beer volume has been resilient throughout the pandemic and new on-trade customers have been obtained since re-opening. Highlights encouraging start to the new financial year, with strong demand for food and accommodation since July. Drinks trade is also recovering since the return to offices in London from September.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO