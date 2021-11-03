CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTSE 100 13:00 PM Market Update - 03/11/2021

 8 days ago

At 13:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was down by -29.15 at 7245.66 points, a movement of -0.4%, showing a slow fall in the market. Pearson (PSON) was a heavily traded share, with around £926.9m (0.203%) worth of shares being traded. Overall,...

Life Style Extra

London midday: Stocks maintain gains as investors mull GDP

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still in the black by midday on Thursday amid a strong performance from the mining sector, as investors digested the latest UK GDP data. The FTSE 100 was up 0.4% at 7,370.14, while the pound was flat against the dollar, having fallen earlier after figures from the Office for National Statistics showed that economic growth slowed in the third quarter amid supply chain issues.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London open: Stocks rise, pound edges lower after GDP data

(Sharecast News) - London stocks edged higher in early trade on Thursday amid a strong performance from the mining sector and lifted by a weaker pound, as investors digested the latest UK GDP data. At 0910 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 7,364.32, while sterling was down 0.2%...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Pound falls to near one-year low, lifts FTSE 100

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were higher at midday on Thursday, with the internationally exposed FTSE 100 supported by weakness in the pound, as the dollar climbed across the board after US inflation spiked. The large-cap index was up 29.84 points, or 0.4%, at 7,369.99. The mid-cap FTSE...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-U.S. stocks close lower on inflation woes, profit-taking

* Major U.S. indexes end lower; Transports, FANGs weak. * Cons disc weakest major S&P 500 sector; defensives. Nov 9 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. U.S. STOCKS CLOSE LOWER ON...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Royal Dutch Shell B (RDSB)

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 10 November 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation. Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:. Date of...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks to fall ahead of US inflation data

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to fall at the open on Wednesday as investors eye the latest US inflation reading. The FTSE 100 was called to open 14 points lower at 7,260. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "As we look ahead to this morning's European open, the...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks rise as investors eye US inflation data

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were higher at midday on Wednesday with investors opting to focus on positive company earnings against a backdrop of rising inflation, with US consumer prices due later in the afternoon. China released a report showing the prices paid at factory gates jumped by...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-U.S. stocks digest hot CPI

* Dow, S&P 500 just below flat, Nasdaq modestly weaker. * Energy weakest major S&P 500 sector; cons disc leads. Nov 10 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. U.S. STOCKS DIGEST...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (JMG)

Today the Company purchased into Treasury 50,000 Ordinary shares at 134.415 pence per share. Following the transaction the Company holds 143,676,833 ordinary shares in Treasury. The shares in issue less the total number of Treasury shares is 1,179,958,417. The Company will only re-issue shares held in treasury at a premium to net asset value.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London close: Financials and resources drag FTSE lower

(Sharecast News) - London stocks closed below the waterline on Tuesday, as investors sifted through the latest US inflation reading, although AB Foods was on a tear after results. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.36% at 7,274.04, and the FTSE 250 was off 0.73% at 23,367.14. Sterling was...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for BMO Global Smaller Companies Trust (BGSC)

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BMO Global Smaller Companies plc (the 'Company') announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. Date of purchase: 9 November 2021. Number of ordinary shares purchased:...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Europe close: Stocks little changed in cautious trading

(Sharecast News) - European shares drifted slightly lower in cautious trade on Tuesday as investors eyed a key US inflation report due out the next day. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index drifted just 0.19% lower to 482.71, while France's CAC 40 and German were almost unchanged. Investors were looking ahead...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Time to be selective when it comes to tech

* Major U.S. indexes fall; FANGs, banks hit harder. * Cons disc weakest major S&P 500 sector; defensives gain. Nov 9 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. TIME FOR BE SELECTIVE...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

GLOBAL STOCKS-Stocks slide, dollar gains as US CPI sparks tightening fears

NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - A gauge of global stock markets. edged lower and the dollar gained on Wednesday after U.S. consumer inflation surged to its highest since 1990, raising. concerns the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy sooner. than expected. Gold prices hit a five-month high as the...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Shepherd Neame losses cut; Beximco to sell Covid pill

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies not separately reported by Alliance News:. Shepherd Neame Ltd - Faversham, Kent-based brewer and pub chain - Cuts annual pretax loss to GBP16.4 million, narrowed from GBP21.0 million the year before. Revenue shrinks to GBP86.9 million, down 26% year-on-year from GBP118.2 million. Notes that beer volume has been resilient throughout the pandemic and new on-trade customers have been obtained since re-opening. Highlights encouraging start to the new financial year, with strong demand for food and accommodation since July. Drinks trade is also recovering since the return to offices in London from September.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Sabien surges on deal with Proton Technologies

AIM - WINNERS. Sabien Technology Group PLC, up 31% at 31.79 pence, 12-month range 15.00p-61.20p. The boiler efficiency products provider says it has signed heads of terms with Proton Technologies Canada Inc in relation to a hydrogen processing licence within UK territories. Sabien will be producing 20 tonnes of hydrogen per day, generated using Proton's technology.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Airtel Africa (AAF)

("Airtel Africa", or the "Company") Announcement of Interim Dividend Currency Exchange Rates. London and Lagos, 9 November 2021: Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, today confirms that the default currency and options on currency election for the interim dividend, (recommended by the Board to be 2 cents per ordinary share payable on 10 December 2021 to shareholders on the register at of close of business on 12 November 2021) and the currency exchange rates that will be applicable in determination of the interim dividend payment to any shareholders that qualify for and have elected to receive the interim dividend payment in U.S. dollars, GB pounds or Nigerian naira will be as follows:
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Wall Street shares end lower as inflation fears weigh

* Energy weakest major S&P 500 sector; cons disc leads. Nov 10 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. WALL STREET SHARES END LOWER AS INFLATION FEARS WEIGH (1600. EST/2100 GMT) Shares...
BUSINESS

