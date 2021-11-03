CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another Cold Night, Quiet and Cool Pattern Through the End of the Week

By Jackie Layer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we saw highs into the low 50s, but those 40s that are off to our northwest into upstate NY and into southern Canada moves in for tomorrow. This evening though, temperatures will start to taper back into the 40s after sunset. Looking ahead to tonight, similar to this...

KEVN

An Unsettled Weather Pattern through the Rest of the Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After some light rain overnight, we’ll see some breaks in the clouds today with warmer temperatures on the heels of southerly winds. Our highs will be in the 50s today. A cold front moves through late tonight and Wednesday. There could be a few showers...
RAPID CITY, SD
siouxlandproud.com

November 9th AM: Beginning of cooling pattern

The day will start of similar to yesterday with clouds keeping us mild. Temps fall to the upper 30’s for low with calmer northern winds. The winds will remain under 10 mph through the daytime as we see rising temperatures to the mid 50’s. The day starts off cloudy with clearing conditions later through the afternoon with a slim chance for some sprinkles during the morning hours.
Terrific Tuesday

Ready for another round of fantastic weather? Well, if you liked yesterday, you’ll love today as highs head up into the mid to upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Sure it’s a cool start, but we’ll recover quickly as temps jump up quickly once the sun is up for a couple hours.
KHON2

Light southeast winds are expected through Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gentle to moderate east to southeast winds will hold through Friday, with localized land and sea breezes. Modest showers will remain focused across windward slopes, though clouds and a few showers are expected over leeward areas each afternoon as sea breezes overpower the weak trade wind flow. Winds will decline further this […]
HONOLULU, HI
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Another Great November Day

Hi Everyone!    A great day. No make that another great November day. The easiest way to describe today would be to cut and paste the look and vibe of yesterday on today. And we will do it again tomorrow too. Sunny, mild, and calm.   Our forecast high this day is 71°.( The average daytime high is 60°.)  But the bigger afternoon story, I think, will be temperatures staying in the upper 60’s for many hours. Evening temperatures should still be in the low mid 60’s. A fine dinnertime forecast for grilling and chilling. #mdwx We will cool down Saturday and will into next week. The point here is to enjoy this weather 1000% while we have it. pic.twitter.com/8rLomX3zUc — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) November 9, 2021   Overnight we stay mild, again, in the mid 40’s. (The average overnight low temperature is 38°.)   It looks like rain will enter the Mid-Atlantic Thursday night and linger well into Friday midday. Then look for a cooler and breezy weekend with daytime highs falling back into the upper, the mid then lower 50’s over the weekend and into next week.   Today will be a great day to be outside. Make it so!        Marty B!
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Afternoon Showers

CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain free skies kick off the day, but showers are ahead. Cooler with more clouds today. A passing shower or two possible by afternoon but most stay dry. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/k2WYztCJIC — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) November 9, 2021 Tuesday’s temperatures will be in the 50s with showers possible by the afternoon. There’s a better chance for rain Wednesday night into Thursday. On and off rain showers and turning cold late Thursday. Rain and snow showers possible Friday with highs only in the 40s.
CHICAGO, IL

