Stress is a fact of life, but two innovative Silverswords want people to know the story doesn’t end there. And their work is getting wide recognition. Earlier this year, Aloha Lei Garo ‘22 and Taylor Ishisaka ’22 embarked on a research project aimed at helping their fellow students recognize when their anxiety levels were getting too high and giving them new tools to manage stress, build resilience and seek out opportunities for self-calming and reflection.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 4 DAYS AGO