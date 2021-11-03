CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Cedar Fair Reports Record Third Quarter Revenue

By Robert Niles
Theme Park Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember 3, 2021, 11:47 AM · The Cedar Fair theme parks reported record revenue for the third quarter of 2021, driven by sharp increases in guest spending inside its parks. Attendance for the three months ending September 26 was just 82% of that in the comparable period in 2019, before the...

www.themeparkinsider.com

Comments / 0

