Laotian gov’t budget expected to gain $194M from crypto miners by 2022

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Laotian government’s pilot project to explore cryptocurrency mining and trading is expected to bring in roughly $194 million to the country’s total domestic...

www.investing.com

