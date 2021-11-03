Laotian gov’t budget expected to gain $194M from crypto miners by 2022

The number of businesses accepting cryptocurrencies as a legitimate payment continues to grow. And it’s not just Bitcoin, as other digital currencies like Ethereum are also gaining popularity among various corporations. Just last week, Bakkt Holdings, Inc. announced that it is going to offer users and partners the ability to buy, sell, and hold ether (ETH), the cryptocurrency of the Ethereum network. “At Bakkt, providing flexible opportunities for users to enjoy their digital assets is a top consideration, and adding Ethereum brings a popular and growing cryptocurrency to our roster,” said Bakkt CEO Gavin Michael. “Bakkt users have already enjoyed the app’s capabilities to leverage bitcoin and we are confident that our addition of Ethereum will be a complement to our growing ecosystem of partners and assets.” Overall, the global cryptocurrency market size is projected to reach USD 4.94 Billion by 2030 while growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2021 to 2030, according to Allied Market Research. AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH), The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY), Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT), Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY), Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN)

CURRENCIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO