Open banking platform TrueLayer has appointed Rob Hale as its Head of Banking in Australia. According to a note from TrueLayer, Hale was previously at Regional Australia Bank (RAB) where he was Chief Digital Officer. Hale is said to have aided Regional Australia Bank to become the first Australian bank to achieve the status of both Data Holder and unrestricted Accredited Data Recipient under the CDR [consumer data right].

ECONOMY ・ 3 HOURS AGO