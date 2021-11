I’m so looking forward to my weekends. During the State Fair of Texas, my colleagues and I work seven days a week for almost a month. I don’t think you realize how precious something is until you have less of it, or it’s gone. Long work hours can leave you tired, irritable, and yearning for sleep. Although it’s temporary and something I was prepared for, it doesn’t remove what you experience physically, mentally, and emotionally. I think that’s the case for our lives. I think we realize that life will be hard and filled with challenges. We know that with our heads but when it happens, our hearts, emotions and even our bodies don’t often align.

