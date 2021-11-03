CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy narrowly wins reelection

By Joseph Ax Reuters
Union Leader
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy narrowly fended off an election challenge from Republican former state lawmaker Jack Ciattarelli, returns showed on Wednesday, a day after polls closed in a race that proved an unexpected nail-biter for the incumbent. Murphy, 64, became the first Democratic governor in four decades...

www.unionleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Virginia State
CNN

Florida Gov. DeSantis officially launches 2022 reelection bid

(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has officially launched his campaign for reelection, setting the stage for what is expected to be one of the country's most closely watched and expensive gubernatorial races of 2022. DeSantis filed the paperwork to run for another four years on Friday, according to the...
FLORIDA STATE
New Jersey Monitor

N.J. Democrats clash over message sent by voters

Nearly a week after Election Day, New Jersey Democrats are at odds over what the results mean. Should the loss of seats in the Legislature for the second cycle in a row spur some soul searching about the party’s direction? Or should Democrats celebrate a gubernatorial victory despite GOP victories in other parts of the […] The post N.J. Democrats clash over message sent by voters appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
CBS Philly

Gov. Murphy Says 9,000 Children Ages 5-11 In New Jersey Receive 1st Dose Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said as of Monday morning, 9,000 children ages 5 to 11 in the state have received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The update was seen live on CBSN Philly this afternoon. Murphy said the more school children get vaccinated, the sooner the state can lift the school mask mandate. “When I look back on our announcement over the summer that our schools would begin the academic year with a masking requirement in place — by the way a requirement that gave none of us any joy — one of the reasons was that our youngest students were not yet eligible for vaccinations. Well, now they are,” Murphy said Monday. “With each child who gets vaccinated and enters a classroom with an educator who was vaccinated and sits among their peers who are vaccinated, the closer we get to being able to lift this requirement.” There’s no word yet on what benchmarks New Jersey will use to lift the school mask mandate. Across the bridge, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said the commonwealth will allow schools to set its masks rules in January.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Opinion Polls#Democratic#Republicans#The Associated Press#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NJ.com

Here’s why Gov. Murphy bucked political history in New Jersey | Opinion

It was an off-year election for governor in New Jersey and Virginia. Both the Democratic candidates in those states were weighed down by a relatively unpopular Democratic president and an economy that has not fully rebounded from a crisis. And Democrats in Congress were worried about both states as potential canaries in the coalmine for next year’s midterms.
NEWARK, NJ
Union Leader

Election delusion: Build back backlash

Republicans hold no monopoly on delusional politics of late. Democrats nationally seem convinced that their off-year election loss in Virginia was due to their delay in passing Uncle Joe Biden’s Build Back Bigger (BBB) plan. Biden, Nancy Pelosi and company were convinced that gifting the people with billions and billions...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy