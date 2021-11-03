CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

An alarm bell: an asteroid touches the Earth without anyone noticing

By Kim Lee
 9 days ago

It is the size of a refrigerator, not American-style, but of normal size, as small as it is harmless to an asteroid. Which wouldn't make the news at all, except for the fact that it passed relatively close to Earth: it crossed the skies of Antarctica undetected. The 2021...

Comments / 14

Guest
7d ago

We did not notice because it never happened! They are wanting chaos to happen so fear mongering is how they’re are doing it

