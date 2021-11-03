Uncertainty in the backfield

Obviously not a very good day for us. A lot of credit to the Patriots. I thought they did exactly what they needed to do to win the game. Special teams. Field position. Ran the football when it mattered. Good on third down. I thought our defense did a nice job in the second half. They had 100 yards rushing in the first half and came back and held them to like 46 in the second half. We were much better on third down in the second half. At the end of the day, the game comes down to turnovers. We gave away the ball three times. We were plus 2 in the first half without capitalizing much on. Offensively, it was about the turnovers and penalties. Just missed opportunities. Not very good. The defense I thought hung in there at times. Gave us a chance. But in the end, they played better than us so a lot of credit to them.

