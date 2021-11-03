CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uncertainty in the backfield

By Darin Gantt
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE — The Panthers saw some evidence of what a full-strength offense might look like Wednesday, even if it wasn’t a long glimpse. With running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ on the practice field after being designated to return from injured reserve, and quarterback ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ on the field while going through the...

NFL
NFL
NFL
Postgame Transcripts: Week 9 vs. New England

Obviously not a very good day for us. A lot of credit to the Patriots. I thought they did exactly what they needed to do to win the game. Special teams. Field position. Ran the football when it mattered. Good on third down. I thought our defense did a nice job in the second half. They had 100 yards rushing in the first half and came back and held them to like 46 in the second half. We were much better on third down in the second half. At the end of the day, the game comes down to turnovers. We gave away the ball three times. We were plus 2 in the first half without capitalizing much on. Offensively, it was about the turnovers and penalties. Just missed opportunities. Not very good. The defense I thought hung in there at times. Gave us a chance. But in the end, they played better than us so a lot of credit to them.
NFL
Sam Darnold ready to return to action

CHARLOTTE — Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold cleared the concussion protocol Saturday, and he’s cleared to play today. Darnold worked out pre-game, and he’s expected to start at quarterback for the Panthers today against the Patriots. He was listed as questionable on the injury report with a right shoulder issue, after...
NFL
CBS Boston

J.C. Jackson Records First Career Pick-Six In Patriots’ Win Over Panthers: ‘I Need To Get More Of Those’

BOSON (CBS) — Just when it looked like the Carolina Panthers were going to score a touchdown against the Patriots defense on Sunday, Sam Darnold did what Sam Darnold does best — and J.C. Jackson did what J.C. Jackson does best. With the Panthers at the New England 20 and facing a second-and-11, Darnold scrambled as he felt pressure from the New England defense. He threw a terrible overthrow to tight end Ian Thomas, which ended in the hands of Jackson. The Patriots cornerback took care of the rest, returning the interception 88 yards to the house for a pick-six. The score...
NFL
Sam Darnold: “I’m fully aware I didn’t play my best football”

CHARLOTTE — Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, when asked what was wrong with his offense right now, replied: “All of it.”. Running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ talked about the need to “point the thumb,” which is their way of saying clean up your own yard rather than blaming others. But there’s...
NFL
The Day After: Sam Darnold getting MRI on shoulder

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are waiting for the word on medical tests before they know or say their next steps at quarterback. While there were questions about starter ﻿Sam Darnold﻿’s status after Sunday’s three-interception day against the Patriots, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said he first wanted to see how Darnold was physically before making any decisions.
NFL
Notebook: Shaq Thompson calls Mac Jones play “BS”

CHARLOTTE — Panthers defensive end Brian Burns﻿’ teammates remain upset about Patriots quarterback Mac Jones grabbing Burns’ ankle Sunday. And Panthers head coach Matt Rhule wants to make sure his voice is heard, in trying to protect them. Burns got an MRI on an ankle injury Monday, and Rhule didn’t...
NFL
NFL
Football
Sports
Panthers in the power rankings before Week 10 at Arizona

CHARLOTTE – Follow five media outlets throughout the season as their writers update their NFL power rankings, presented by Daimler Trucks North America. ANALYSIS: “The Sam Darnold era in Carolina reached its nadir on Sunday against the Patriots. The struggling quarterback appeared skittish and tentative in Joe Brady’s offense, throwing three interceptions — including a crushing pick-six — in Darnold’s latest nightmare performance against Bill Belichick.”
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL

