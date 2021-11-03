CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

A tech CEO got big attention for his plan to ease the backlog at Los Angeles ports

NPR
 8 days ago

You wouldn't expect a Twitter thread all about shipping logistics and ports to go viral, but that's what happened recently to Ryan Petersen, the founder of the freight-forwarding tech company Flexport. He wrote about what he found when he rented a boat to check out the giant backlog at...

text.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Freight Faceoff: Trade Group Denounces ‘Double-Dip’ Dwell Fees on Cargo Containers

While the U.S. tries to solve its supply chain at home, it still has to figure out how to handle its volatile trade relationship with China. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
MarketWatch

Biden unveils plan for congested ports, waterways after infrastructure bill passes

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced what it called "a set of concrete steps to accelerate investment in our ports, waterways, and freight networks," as it noted the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by Congress provides $17 billion for such facilities. The steps include alleviating congestion at the Port of Savannah by funding the Georgia Port Authority's pop-up container yards project, launching programs to modernize ports and marine highways with more than $240 million in grant funding within the next 45 days, identifying projects for Army Corps of Engineers construction at coastal ports and inland waterways within the next 60 days, and calling for new data standards for goods movement. Biden is slated to talk up this plan for ports on Wednesday during a visit to the Port of Baltimore in Maryland.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

New White House supply chain ‘action plan’ aims to ease tremendous backlog

The White House announced a new “action plan” Tuesday aimed at expanding the capacity of U.S. ports and inland waterways, as persistent supply chain congestion slows goods deliveries and fuels rising prices. Most of the new activity involves $17 billion in ports funding included in the bipartisan infrastructure legislation that...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Traffic Jams#Tech Company#Infrastructure#Twitter
The Motley Fool

Will Port Congestion Ease in 2022?

Many people believe port congestion is going to continue through the summer of 2022. COVID-19 shone a light on a major weakness in the supply chain -- namely, dependence on China. New technologies could make it possible to produce goods here at home. Brace yourself for some bad news: Port...
LONG BEACH, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Los Angeles ports blockage costing farmers money

SACRAMENTO (KERO) — There's still a backlog of ships sitting off the California coast and concern is growing over the impact it will have on getting goods to stores as the busy holiday season approaches. Lawmakers held a hearing Wednesday to seek solutions to the problem. The COVID pandemic hit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
irei.com

Stake in Port of Los Angeles terminal sells for $2.3b

EQT is planning to sell its stake in Fenix Marine Services to CMA CGM, the third-largest global shipping line and a member of the Transpacific shipping alliance, for $2.3 billion. Fenix Marine Services is one of the largest terminals in the Port of Los Angeles and provides container handling services...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Los Angeles, Long Beach ports will issue fines for backlogged cargo

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — Harbor lock is reaching record breaking numbers as container ships are stacking up at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. The Los Angeles Harbor Commission voted unanimously to put pressure on carriers to speed up the pace moving containers off the docks to make room to offload ships.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Business Insider

Los Angeles port chiefs will take daily data snapshots of containers and may delay plan to issue $100 fees if the situation improves

From Monday, the port of Los Angeles will begin taking daily data snapshots of import containers sitting at terminals to measure the length of time they've spent there. Port officials announced the move in a press release. They also discussed their vote to implement a 90-day "excess dwell fee," which limits how long container ships can sit at terminals.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy