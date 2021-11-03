Joe Montana favors Mac Jones over Trey Lance, speaks highly of Alabama, Bryce Young

Bryce Young has been effectively taking over college football. He is making moves with NIL deals and dominating the Southeastern Conference at quarterback. The sophomore has Nick Saban and Alabama in a position to win back-to-back national championships. Regardless of a loss to Texas A&M, the Crimson Tide stands at 7-1. Young ranks in the top-10 nationally for passing yards (2,453), touchdown passes (26), passer rating (177.1), and quarterback rating (88.5). He is one of the frontrunners for the Heisman Memorial Trophy and a midseason addition to the Manning Award Watch List. The California native is also one of 40 signal-callers in the running for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award. On Tuesday, the Davey O’Brien Foundation announced the news via social media.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO