When you’re having a bad day, check out this Irish couple and enjoy some laughs from their prank-based short video content. Ever want to tune out the sounds of life and tune in to some laughs? I definitely need to do this on a daily basis so I do not overstress myself. With college, kids, life and everything else going on in this crazy world, we all need to chill out for a few minutes a day and regroup. I personally do this by scrolling through Facebook or Instagram. Because of my fiancée, I now frequently watch this couple called HeyKimAndTyler.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO