Lionsgate brought in 18 million global subscribers through its Starz streaming service as revenue for the quarter dropped to $887.8 million, down from the previous quarter’s $901.2 million. Operating income hit $29.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, while quarterly income for shareholders was $7.5 million. “Starz drove growth of 1.3 million global streaming subscribers with the strong premieres of three new series in the quarter, our Television Group launched six new series and renewed six current shows, and our Motion Picture Group added to an already robust pipeline with the production starts of nine new films,” Lionsgate CEO...

