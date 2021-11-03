CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discovery Edges Past Quarterly Revenue Estimates on Ad Strength

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Discovery Inc beat Wall Street expectations for third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, driven by higher advertising and distribution revenue as the company looks ahead to its proposed merger with AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia unit. Revenue rose about 23% to $3.15 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, slightly above an...

money.usnews.com

Benzinga

Berkshire Grey Stock Gains After Q3 Results; Accumulates Orders

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ: BGRY) reported third-quarter revenue of $18.8 million, missing the consensus of $19.56 million. Revenue improved 750% year-over-year and 317% sequentially. Orders since inception totaled $184 million, including orders received in early October. The company had received $70 million in new orders in 2021 year-to-date. The company's...
US News and World Report

Luminar 3rd-Quarter Sales Miss Wall Street Estimates, Shares Slip

(Reuters) - Luminar Technologies Inc on Thursday delivered third-quarter sales that were below Wall Street expectations, sending its shares down 2% in after-hours trading. Luminar makes a lidar sensor that helps self-driving cars and driver-assistance systems gain a three-dimensional view of the road. It has a deal with Volvo to put its sensors on the road starting next year.
David Zaslav
Kevin Mayer
MarketWatch

Blink Charging stock soars 10% after jump in quarterly sales

Shares of Blink Charging Co. jumped nearly 10% in the extended session Thursday after the EV-charging company reported third-quarter sales well above Wall Street expectations. Blink said it lost $15.3 million, or 36 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $3.9 million, or 12 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2020. Revenue rose more than 600% to $6.4 million, from $906,000 a year ago. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 28 cents a share on sales of $4.7 million. "We are focused on continuing to grow our owner-operator business model, which differentiates us in the industry, because we not only install and maintain the charging equipment, but we also benefit from its ongoing utilization," Chief Executive Michael D. Farkas said in a statement. "This is an exciting time for Blink as the transition to EV use gains traction, driven by environmental concerns and legislative directives." Blink and other EV-charging companies soared this week on the heels of the passing of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that sets aside some $7.5 billion for EV charging and related. Blink stock had ended the regular trading day up 8%.
kelo.com

Beyond Meat forecasts fourth-quarter revenue below estimates

(Reuters) – Beyond Meat Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue below estimates on Wednesday, signaling continued weakness in demand from grocery stores which the plant-based meat maker had flagged last month. The company said it expects fourth-quarter net revenue of $85 million to $110 million, compared with analysts’ estimates of $131.6 million,...
smarteranalyst.com

Hilton Q3 Earnings, Revenue Top Estimates

Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) delivered better-than-expected Q3 2021 results characterized by substantial cost synergy capture and member count increase. Revenue and earnings topped consensus estimates as the company integrated Diamond Resorts International. Hilton Grand Vacations engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership intervals in select vacation destinations. It...
wdnonline.com

Year-to-date revenue collections 13.9% above estimate

OKLAHOMA CITY — General Revenue Fund collections in October totaled $611.3 million, which is $45.4 million, or 8.0 percent, above the monthly estimate. This is $86.6 million, or 16.5 percent, above collections in October of 2020. Total GRF collections through the first four months of fiscal year 2022 are $2.4 billion, which is $291.4 million, or 13.9 percent, above the estimate, and $70.3…
MarketWatch

Aurora Cannabis shares fall on revenue miss

Aurora Cannabis Inc. fell 3.2% in premarket trades on Wednesday after the cannabis company fell short of revenue estimates. Stifel analyst W. Andrew Carter reiterated a sell rating on the stock and said initial signs of stabilization are taking hold at the Canadian cannabis company, but not at a pace to sustain its current valuation. Its revenue benefitted from bulk sales to Israel. "Results suggest some signs of success in the transition to focusing on premium brands including outperformance from San Rafael and Whistler with Quebec shipment growth yielding stable consumer sales," Carter said in a research note. "Cost...
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney+ Subscriber Growth Slows, Company Misses Wall Street Expectations

Disney posted muted earnings last quarter (ended Sept. 30), as sluggish growth at Disney+ led the company to miss Wall Street earnings expectations. The entertainment giant posted revenue of $18.53 billion, and earnings per share of $0.37. Wall Street consensus was for an EPS of $0.51 and earnings of $18.79 billion. Still, Disney’s overall business remains up significantly from the same quarter a year ago, when the pandemic was impacting nearly every sector of the company, from closed theme parks to light TV slates to advertisers still sitting on the sidelines. On the company’s quarterly earnings call, CEO Bob Chapek hyped up...
CNBC

Poshmark forecasts holiday-quarter revenue below estimates, shares plunge

Poshmark forecast a downbeat holiday quarter after it missed revenue estimates on Tuesday, as the company battles increasing competition in the booming secondhand apparel space. Shares in the company, which went public in January, fell 18% in extended trading, a day after rivals ThredUp and RealReal both beat third-quarter revenue...
smarteranalyst.com

Atlas Corp Q3 Revenue and FFO Top Estimates

Atlas Corp (ATCO) delivered better-than-expected Q3 2021 results as operations remained unaffected by supply chain disruptions. Revenue and funds from operations topped consensus estimates due to a resilient business model focused on long-term contracted cash flows. Atlas Corps is a global asset manager that specializes in deploying capital across multiple...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Coinbase Shares Drop After Third-Quarter Revenue Misses Analysts' Estimates

Coinbase reported weaker-than-expected revenue for the third quarter. The number of monthly transacting users dropped from the prior period. Both bitcoin and ethereum hit new all-time highs this week. Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., reported third-quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday and missed analysts' estimates on...
kfgo.com

AMC beats revenue estimates as theaters reopen

(Reuters) -AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc on Monday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, as movie buffs returned to theaters for new releases such as “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Black Widow”. Rising COVID-19 vaccinations and easing curbs are enticing consumers back to the big screen...
kelo.com

Canada Goose beats quarterly revenue estimates on strong demand

(Reuters) -Canada Goose Holdings Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday, driven by surging online sales and a strong demand for its luxury parkas amid the reopening of major economies. Luxury goods makers have seen a strong recovery from the global health crisis, boosted by pent-up demand...
Inside Indiana Business

State Revenue Continues to Beat Estimates

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana revenue exceeded the most recent projections for the month of October. The Indiana State Budget Agency says General Fund revenues totaled nearly $1.4 billion last month, which was more than 11% higher than the April 2021 revenue forecast and nearly 15% higher than the same month last year.
