David Zaslav Talks Warner Bros. Discovery Plan, Improving Debt Picture

Imax has named veteran film executive Julie Fontaine as senior VP of marketing. In the newly created role, she will lead the company’s promotional efforts across movie theaters and streaming for upcoming blockbusters and prestige films.
Fontaine, who recently worked at Netflix as VP of film publicity, will report directly to Imax chief marketing officer Denny Tu.
“Julie is a game-changing leader with exceptional versatility, having spearheaded successful marketing and publicity campaigns across theatrical and streaming, for blockbuster movies and award-winning prestige films,” said Tu. “As Imax further expands its global content portfolio and diversifies its filmmaker partnerships, Julie’s expertise will help...
Comments / 0