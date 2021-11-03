CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Zaslav Talks Warner Bros. Discovery Plan, Improving Debt Picture

By Mary Dehart
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner Bros. Discovery is projected to shoulder less debt that expected after the merger is completed — good news that Discovery chief David Zaslav trumpeted to investors on Wednesday as he offered a glimpse...

Disney+ hits a speed bump and investors nail sell button

Disney’s fourth-quarter earnings missed Wall Street expectations Wednesday, as the company’s fast-growing streaming service, Disney+, hit a speed bump. Shares of the Mouse House fell nearly 5 percent in after-hours trading on the news. Disney+, which is known for hits like “Hamilton,” “The Mandalorian” and “Mulan,” struggled with fierce competition...
Benzinga

Warner Bros Launches 'Matrix' NFTs

Warner Bros — an entertainment brand owned by AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) — intends to launch non-fungible tokens featuring its "Matrix" franchise. What Happened: Social NFT platform Nifty's will launch 100,000 avatars featuring the upcoming "The Matrix Resurrections" movie with the famous red pill from the franchise, according to a Tuesday Hollywood Reporter report. The tokens will be sold for $50 each from Nov. 30 and their buyers can between a red pill or a blue pill — just like in the movies.
BUSINESS
No Film School

Warner Bros. Will Operate with a 45-Day Exclusive Window in 2022

Warner Bros. wants you back in the theaters. Even after Dune's strong showing at the box office and on VOD for HBO Max, Warner Bros. has announced that in 2022 it will step away from simultaneously releasing movies on its app and in theaters, and instead have a 45-day window where titles are theater-exclusive before they move to the app.
BUSINESS
Variety

Imax Hires Former Netflix Executive Julie Fontaine to Lead Marketing

Imax has named veteran film executive Julie Fontaine as senior VP of marketing. In the newly created role, she will lead the company’s promotional efforts across movie theaters and streaming for upcoming blockbusters and prestige films. Fontaine, who recently worked at Netflix as VP of film publicity, will report directly to Imax chief marketing officer Denny Tu. “Julie is a game-changing leader with exceptional versatility, having spearheaded successful marketing and publicity campaigns across theatrical and streaming, for blockbuster movies and award-winning prestige films,” said Tu. “As Imax further expands its global content portfolio and diversifies its filmmaker partnerships, Julie’s expertise will help...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Veteran Movie Marketing-Publicity Exec Julie Fontaine Joins Imax

Imax Corp. has tapped veteran studio executive Julie Fontaine to serve in the newly created role of senior vp of marketing for the large-format exhibitor. She’ll oversee marketing campaigns and creative materials for Imax’s domestic and international slate, as well as overall product and marketing strategy for the worldwide theater network. Fontaine will also work closely with the studio, filmmaking and exhibition partners (the large-format exhibitor is a favorite landing pad for directors). Imax says Fontaine’s more than two decades of experience across film marketing and publicity strengthens its efforts to bring a more a more diverse slate of content to global...
BUSINESS
myburbank.com

Warner Bros. Ranch Lot to Undergo Massive Redevelopment

On Monday, Oct. 18, Warner Bros. and Worthe Real Estate Group announced a deal had been made for the company to lease back a studio redevelopment of the Warner Bros. Ranch Lot located in Burbank. The project will see numerous new additions being brought to the site from Worthe Real...
BURBANK, CA
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Supposedly Plans on Making 12 Original Films for HBO Max in 2022

As Warner Bros. and HBO Max close out their hybrid theatrical and streaming premiere partnership — dubbed “Project Popcorn” — the studio is supposedly interested in producing movies for the streaming service in 2022. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. is looking to make 12 feature films for theaters...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Warner Bros. Exec Confirms 2022 Movies Won't Debut Day-and-Date on HBO Max

Warner Bros. shocked the entertainment world at the end of 2020, as the company announced that every planned theatrical movie in 2021 would be getting a day-and-date release on HBO Max. The Suicide Squad, Dune, and so many other blockbusters would be available for free on a streaming service the same day they hit theaters. There is still some uncertainty surrounding what theaters will look like moving forward, and streaming has become bigger than ever, but Warner Bros. is sticking to its original notion that this strategy is just a one-time thing.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Terry Crews faces backlash for involvement in Amazon commercial: ‘This is deranged man’

Terry Crews is facing backlash for playing an Amazon warehouse worker in the company’s recent TikTok advertisement. Earlier this week, the 53-year-old actor shared a 30-second video with his 20 million followers on the video sharing platform TikTok.“I heard that Amazon was hiring a bajillion people and thought I’d take a look for myself,” Crews says at the beginning of the ad. In the video, Crews can be seen performing tasks and giving everybody an apparent inside look at what it’s like to work at an Amazon warehouse. Towards the end, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star reveals that Amazon employees are...
TV & VIDEOS
Best of South Florida

DJ Khaled just launched his own chicken wing restaurant, also the world's largest virtual delivery brand

If you've ever wondered who DJ Khaled is — or what he does — wonder no more. For over two decades, Khalid Mohammed Khaled has been known as hip hop record producer. Born in Louisiana, he came on the scene in the 90s as a DJ for radio station 99 Jamz, rising to fame after joining the Terror Squad as a DJ for the group's live performances.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
u.today

Musk Loses DOGE Market Cap in One Day, 51% SHIB Supply Holder Revealed, BTC Whale Turns $249K into $150 Million: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day:. Elon Musk loses entire Dogecoin market cap in one day. No matter how hard it is to believe, even billionaires have bad days. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Elon Musk's personal net worth has plummeted by $35 billion in just one day. The size of his loss equals the entire market cap of meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Musk’s net worth dropped after Tesla shares plunged 16% this week.
STOCKS
wmleader.com

Elon Musk sells $1.1 billion in Tesla stock after Twitter poll

Tesla CEO Elon Musk — the richest man in the world — sold $1.1 billion worth of stock in his company on Wednesday to cover a massive tax bill on his expiring security options exercise. Musk acquired 2.2 million shares of the electric car company at the price of $6.24...
STOCKS
Variety

Disney Plus Hits Slowdown to Add Just 2.1 Million Subscribers, Misses Wall Street Expectations

Disney Plus slammed on the brakes in the most recent quarter, gaining 2.1 million customers — the streamer’s slowest growth since launching two years ago. As of Oct. 2, Disney Plus had 118.1 million paid subscribers worldwide, inching up from 116 million at the end of the prior quarter, the company said in reporting its fiscal Q4 2021 results. Click here to sign up for Variety’s free Media Earnings newsletter. The number was well short of Wall Street forecasts, which had pegged around 10 million net adds: Analysts on average expected Disney Plus subscribers to reach 126.2 million for the quarter, per FactSet. In September,...
MARKETS
wmleader.com

Rivian’s IPO Delivers Near $9 Billion Fortune for Saudi Investor

(Bloomberg) — A Saudi family that built its business on gasoline-fueled cars is sitting on an almost $8.9 billion fortune after electric truck maker Rivian Automative Inc.’s initial public offering. Most Read from Bloomberg. Abdul Latif Jameel, a Jeddah-based group named after its founder and today run by his sons,...
INDUSTRY

