David Zaslav Talks Warner Bros. Discovery Plan, Improving Debt Picture

Warner Bros. shocked the entertainment world at the end of 2020, as the company announced that every planned theatrical movie in 2021 would be getting a day-and-date release on HBO Max. The Suicide Squad, Dune, and so many other blockbusters would be available for free on a streaming service the same day they hit theaters. There is still some uncertainty surrounding what theaters will look like moving forward, and streaming has become bigger than ever, but Warner Bros. is sticking to its original notion that this strategy is just a one-time thing.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO