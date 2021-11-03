CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Prosecutors drop murder charges as Maryland man is exonerated after nearly 17 years in prison

 6 days ago

David Morris has spent almost 17 years in prison for a murder that he didn’t commit. On Wednesday, a judge threw out his conviction following a review of evidence that determined Morris was wrongfully charged and found guilty in 2005, according to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Baltimore...

