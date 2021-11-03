Tarrant County leaders to boost child-care workers’ salaries by $250 a month

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials announced on November 9 that the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in Tarrant County will continue to accept new applications for rent relief. Despite the closure of the statewide Texas Rent Relief Program earlier in the month, the ERAP — along with programs administered by the cities of Arlington and Fort Worth — is continuing to accept new applications and provide rental aid. Officials also announced that they have streamlined the process for submitting applications. New applications will now require fewer documents and are available in English, Spanish, and Vietnamese. Residents may file for help with rent and/or utilities, and landlords may begin the application on their behalf. The program also offers funds for unpaid or overdue rent from April 1, 2020, and for future rent, with up to 18 months of assistance provided per household. Assistance through the program is not considered income and will not need to be repaid. The ERAP program was established in 2020 to help combat job losses due to the pandemic and has so far provided more than $6 million in assistance to renters, landlords and utility companies.

