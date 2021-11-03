CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tarrant County leaders to boost child-care workers’ salaries by $250 a month

By Jacob Sanchez
fortworthreport.org
 7 days ago

Child care isn't a 9-to-5 job for Lisa McDaniel — it's her life. McDaniel runs Lisa's Little Angels Learning Center in Stop Six, where she grew up. She has always taken care of children and knows...

