After several years of rumors, The Last of Us television adaption is officially filming. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay of Game of Thrones fame will lead the cast playing as Joel and Ellie, with the series expected to land on HBO in late 2022. As many of you know by now, video game adaptions haven’t been too well-received by fans and critics. Only three video game movie adaptations have high rotten tomatoes scores: Detective Pikachu, Sonic The Hedgehog, and Angry Birds 2. This is a rare occasion where a video game is being adapted into a television series, thus The Last of Us has a stronger chance at being a success since it isn’t forced to condense down a 10 plus hour story into a movie format. Let’s further examine the issues that the popular game needs to avoid when making the transition over television.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO