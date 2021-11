Thomas Bailey is president of Teachers College, Columbia University. Thomas Brock is director of the college’s Community College Research Center. As President Biden seeks agreement on his proposed Build Back Better legislation, investment in higher education for America’s most underserved students has unfortunately been among the major concessions. Free community college, a potentially transformative idea, is no longer on the table. Of equal concern, proposed funding to help students enrolled in community colleges remain in school and earn degrees is also in jeopardy.

COLLEGES ・ 14 DAYS AGO