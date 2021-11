With Sunday being Halloween, the streets will be full of children and families trying to get their fill of tricks and treats. Along with the fun of the night comes certain risks and dangers. AAA is reminding drivers to take extra precaution when driving Halloween night as the streets will be busier and many trick-or-treaters may be wearing black or dark costumes, making them harder to see. Also a concern is drunk drivers. AAA says, between 2015 and 2019, 41% of people killed in Halloween car accidents were in accidents involving a drunk driver.

