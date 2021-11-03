New Efforts Are Helping Close the Eye Care Gap for Children

(BPT) - “Where do I go for help?”—a simple, perhaps broad, but challenging question. This is the first question many people living with graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) ask following their diagnosis. GVHD can occur after an allogeneic stem cell transplant when the transplanted, or donor, cells initiate an immune response that attacks the transplant recipient’s organs. For many individuals with certain cancers, stem cell transplants offer the hope of a potential cure, and while survival rates for transplant recipients have improved, challenges remain for those who develop GVHD, which is associated with significant morbidity and mortality.
