CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

How Sourceful is making businesses more sustainable and less polluting

By Independent TV
The Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Wing Chan started Sourceful, which aims to help other companies clean up and slim down the carbon footprint of their supply chain, he said to himself: “I want to do something boring and non-sexy but good for the world.” He was convinced that no one was ever...

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
bizwest.com

Supply-chain drama makes sustainability more challenging for natural-product makers

BOULDER — Environmental sustainability efforts are more critical than ever, but as the global supply-chain crunch makes raw materials and packaging supplies more expensive for Boulder Valley area natural and organic product makers, those green initiatives become more challenging. BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services –...
BOULDER, CO
probuilder.com

How to Make Healthy and Sustainable Building Profitable

Healthy and sustainable building depends on location, features, and marketing to increase profitability, according to John Burns Real Estate’s New Home Trends Institute panelists. To make healthy and sustainable homes marketable and profitable, builders should establish a “brand promise” of quality with upgraded features that draw in buyers not necessarily...
HOME & GARDEN
World Economic Forum

How 'digital denim' could make a more sustainable pair of jeans

Digital denim, according to a new study, is a good match for more labor-intensive methods of denim production. Inkjet printing is considered an emerging technology and it uses less energy and cost. Digital denim is looking to enter the denim market, and provide a more efficient method of production. Overall,...
APPAREL
Tech Times

How Can Technology Help You Live a More Sustainable Life?

Are you one of those people who wants to live a more sustainable life? Do you have a desire to educate yourself on how to live more sustainably? Then you have come to the right place. There is no doubt that the planet has been suffering from pollution for many years, but it has definitely become worse in the past decade. If we don't start taking better care of the environment now, it will eventually become so destroyed that there will not be any planet for future generations to live on. In the past few years, more people and more companies have started to incorporate more sustainability into the world. As an example, the company, Primo, has become specialized in producing sustainable plastic products that can help minimize the waste of plastic in nature. However, this article will focus on how technology can help you live a more sustainable life. Technology is becoming a bigger part of our lives and therefore, it seems natural that it can help you live a more sustainable life. In any case, it is crucial that technology moves in a direction that gives you more options in terms of sustainability. Read the article below and find out how technology can help you live a more sustainable life.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gifts#Nada#Trinity College Cambridge#Trinity May Ball#Md#The Hut Group#Thg#Preloved
Claremore Progress

Importance of sustaining existing businesses

The growth and expansion of existing business is the cornerstone of every local economy. While you often see fanfare surrounding new company announcements, supporting and maintaining existing companies and their investment in the community is even more critical. Thus, a successful regional growth strategy depends not only on a community’s ability to attract new industry and investment but also on retaining existing quality businesses and their employees. In economic development, roughly 85 percent of job growth comes from the existing industry.
CLAREMORE, OK
ucsb.edu

‘The Business of Less’

The automotive industry is becoming electric. Packaging companies are using compostable plastic. Clothing manufacturers are embracing ‘vegan’ and ‘eco-friendly’ materials. By supporting these companies, we could be on track toward a bright and sustainable future. Except that we’re not, argues UC Santa Barbara industrial ecologist Roland Geyer. After decades spent...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
TrendHunter.com

Sustainable Business Marketplaces

The Intuit marketplace offers a variety of apps and tools to help small and medium businesses manage and measure their carbon footprints. From simple carbon calculators for assessing energy usage or travel activity — to more complex tools that can estimate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and track the effectiveness of mitigation strategies over time — these free apps and tools can help businesses become more environmentally responsible.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Computer Science
@growwithco

Growing a Sustainable Small Business

Looking for inspiration to help your business “go green”? Here are five tips for growing a sustainable small business. As today’s consumers become more focused on environmentalism and sustainability, more business owners are embracing sustainability and aiming to become more “green” as a company. According to a 2020 report by The Economist Intelligence Unit and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), there has been a 71% rise in online searches for sustainable goods globally since 2015, and 60% of North American and European fashion brands said “implementing sustainability measures” was one of their top priorities that year.
ADVOCACY
New Haven Register

How This Entrepreneur Helps Emerging Artists Build Sustainable Businesses

My name is Byron Ashley and I'm the founder of Settebello Entertainment, a talent and literary management company. In non-entertainment terms, that means we do strategy and operations for entertainers, as well as their projects and businesses. What makes Settebello unique is our focus on multi-hyphenates: our clients can't be put in a specific bucket (i.e. actors, writers, directors) but tend to work in multiple functions within the industry.
SMALL BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

How to make fragile global supply chains stronger and more sustainable

The world needs robust supply chains that are founded on sustainability, collaboration, trust, transparency, visibility and diversification of supply, write three business experts. Global supply chains have conventionally been focused on achieving financial efficiency above all else. The result is messy and fragile global systems. The integrity of these chains...
ECONOMY
Computer Weekly

How tech can help companies make bigger strides towards sustainability

Organisations are always on the lookout for ways to grow, and two of the biggest opportunities on their radar are digital technology and sustainability. Sustainability preoccupies them for two reasons. Investors, customers and regulators expect action in the face of climate change, and making it central to their brand’s purpose is a vital step. It’s also a chance to boost the bottom line, with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals representing a commercial opportunity estimated to be worth $12tn a year by 2030.
TECHNOLOGY
JustLuxe.com

How sustainable is Sustainable Aviation Fuel?

The aviation industry is considered one of the significant contributors to the annual carbon-dioxide level in our atmosphere. With the increasing pressure to go sustainable, the aviation industry has been encouraging alternative modes of energy resources, practices and curbing the pollution caused. Last month, Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), and Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) Gevo Inc., (NASDAQ: GEVO), a pioneer in transforming renewable energy into low carbon, energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons, announced a letter of intent to jointly invest in building and operating one or more new facilities that would process inedible corn to produce sustainable aviation fuel, which can lower the lifecycle carbon intensity of fuels used in the aviation industry. The new facilities would also produce proteins and corn oil. Gevo would operate its proprietary technology to produce sustainable aviation fuel and renewable blending components for motor gasoline to lower its lifecycle carbon intensity through the proposed collaboration. In addition to co-investing with Gevo in one or more projects, Chevron would have the right to offtake approximately 150 million gallons per year to market to customers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Shropshire Star

Charles calls on businesses to use their trillions to make economies sustainable

The Prince of Wales has spent more than 50 years highlighting environmental issues. The Prince of Wales has urged the world’s business leaders to unleash the trillions at their disposal to help transform fossil fuel-based economies to a more sustainable model. In his speech to the Cop26 summit, Charles said...
ECONOMY
progressivegrocer.com

Exclusive: How Grocers' Supply Chains Can Be More Sustainable

Grocery supply chains are being transformed by alternative fuels, and Clean Energy is a driving force behind the shift. Energy industry veteran Chad Lindolm explains why the shift is occurring and what grocers need to know to be part of a more sustainable future in this interview with Progressive Grocer Editorial Director Mike Troy.
INDUSTRY
Fortune

CEOs say the pandemic has highlighted the need to transition to more sustainable business models

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. With the U.N. Climate Change Conference—a.k.a. COP26—opening in Glasgow on Sunday, business leaders are lining up to encourage political leaders to act. As I’ve noted here before, business—once the resisters in the climate policy debate—has moved to the vanguard and is calling for action. A survey of more than 1,000 CEOs conducted by the U.N. Global Compact and Accenture found that 79% said the pandemic has highlighted the need to transition to more sustainable business models. “I would have predicted that a crisis like COVID would have slammed the brakes on anything other than conventional bottom-line thinking,” said George Oliver, CEO of Johnson Controls. “The fact that it did the exact opposite is extraordinary. It has accelerated the trajectory of sustainability.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mental_Floss

Making This One Small Tweak to Your To-Go Coffee Order Can Help Make It More Sustainable

Though you may aspire to carry a reusable travel mug with you at all times, life gets in the way. Sometimes the convenience of a disposable coffee cup outweighs any guilt you feel about throwing it away after one use. But when it comes to adopting more sustainable habits, you don't have to take an all-or-nothing approach. Making one simple change to your morning to-go order lets you have your coffee and drink it, too.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Small firms slashing climate impact despite lack of formal plans, experts say

Small businesses are lagging behind their larger counterparts in establishing comprehensive climate plans, but are working to slash their carbon emissions, two experts have said.However, the Planet Mark founder Steve Malkin, who helps businesses with their sustainability goals, said that while small businesses have few formal plans, they are still making changes.“They’re probably a bit behind the curve, certainly on measurement, not necessarily on doing stuff,” he said.The UK has set a target to reach net zero by 2050. That will mean the country needs to emit less carbon than it sequesters through forests and other carbon-absorbing assets.Thousands of businesses...
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy