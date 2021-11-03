10 Things You Need to Know About The National Dog Show

PHILADELPHIA — The show will go on. The National Dog Show, one of the most anticipated dog shows in the nation, returns Nov. 20 and 21 in Philadelphia. This year the Kennel Club of Philadelphia has put new protocols in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Since 2002, television viewing of the National Dog Show has been a Thanksgiving tradition in homes across the nation. That tradition will continue in 2021. Hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, the show features American Kennel Club-sanctioned breeds and varieties competing for Best of Breed, First in Group and the top-dog spot: Best in Show. Here’s what you need to know about the changes being made for this year’s National Dog Show.

