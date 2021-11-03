CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Things You Need to Know About The National Dog Show

By Melissa L. Kauffman
dogster.com
Cover picture for the articleWe’ve all done it. Stuffed our faces on Thanksgiving Day and then sat around watching … no, not football, but the other American tradition — The National Dog Show. Here are 12 things about the The National Dog Show you should know. The show is hosted by The Kennel...

How was that for a season premiere, Yellowstone fans? In what might be the slowest opening scenes of any show (and I say that very sarcastically), the two-hour season premiere of Yellowstone did not disappoint. While we still did not find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons, the question that seemed to be foremost on viewers minds was, “Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?”
To dog lovers, it makes sense to include your pup in the Thanksgiving festivities. If you're not the one hosting, however, there are things to consider before simply bringing your dog to a Thanksgiving celebration as your plus one. The post 6 Tips For Bringing Your Dog To A Thanksgiving Celebration appeared first on DogTime.
PHILADELPHIA — The show will go on. The National Dog Show, one of the most anticipated dog shows in the nation, returns Nov. 20 and 21 in Philadelphia. This year the Kennel Club of Philadelphia has put new protocols in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Since 2002, television viewing of the National Dog Show has been a Thanksgiving tradition in homes across the nation. That tradition will continue in 2021. Hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, the show features American Kennel Club-sanctioned breeds and varieties competing for Best of Breed, First in Group and the top-dog spot: Best in Show. Here’s what you need to know about the changes being made for this year’s National Dog Show.
