Returning off a strong release, C Wells is back with a splash after finding himself on television and all over the internet. The young artist looks to show the finer things in life as he enjoys some shopping and good weather during his time in sunny California. Take a deeper look into the visual concept and watch as C Wells receives private calls throughout the day that might just lead to the end of his last night in LA. “Smokers” is an eye-catching visual that will have you entertained throughout as C Wells looks to make some noise with his follow up single.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO