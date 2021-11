A Fayette County jury on Wednesday acquitted a Lexington man of all charges in a fatal shooting that happened when he was 17 years old. Antonio Canada, 21, will walk free four years after he was charged with the murder of 19-year-old Sean Howard, attorneys said. Canada also was charged with robbery. The jury was given the option on Wednesday to convict Canada of murder, manslaughter or reckless homicide. Jurors ultimately determined Canada hadn’t killed Howard and wasn’t guilty of robbery either.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 13 DAYS AGO