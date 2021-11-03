Contribute to the Holiday Pageant 2021

It’s November, which means that parents are already prepping for the holiday season. For many, that means digging our trusty elf out of the boxes and remembering to hide him in a different place every night after the kids go to bed. It was a cute tradition to start with, but now it’s just tiring. Thankfully, there’s a judge in Georgia who has our backs and is making things a little easier for parents this season.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO