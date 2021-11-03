Contribute to the Holiday Pageant 2021

Do you recall a remarkable holiday moment? Perhaps it is a beloved family tradition, an act of generosity, or the first Christmas away from home? What do you love about the winter season?. Give the gift of yourself and share some of your wisdom and...
Cedar Key Woman’s Club participated in the Cedar Key School’s Red Ribbon Week, with member Eileen Senecal presenting a check to Ann Sigmon, sponsor for the Cedar Key School’s Student Government Association. Red Ribbon Week is dedicated to teaching students how to stay drug free and to show off their...
Over 40 vendors will be on-site at this outdoor event. – The Pavilion on the Lake’s 16th Annual Holiday Boutique returns Saturday, Nov. 13. This event, presented by the City of Atascadero, is open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will be held outdoors at the beautiful Atascadero Lake Park at 9100 Morro Road in Atascadero. Expect over 40 vendors on site for this one-day only craft show where all items are handmade by the sellers.
FREELAND, Md. (WJZ) — First Fruits Farm in Freeland Maryland is 204 acres of charitable giving, helping put millions of pounds of produce on plates each year.
The non-profit Christian ministry farm was founded by Rick Bernstein and his wife 25 years ago.
“We grow food and give food away in Jesus name,” said Berstein.
Over the years they’ve fed people from Baltimore, to South Carolina, even as far west as Oklahoma, by donating their harvest to local food banks.
“You know I don’t live in West or East Baltimore, I don’t live in Winchester, West Virginia, but we work with people there in...
Tonight, the second annual Ms. Senior World Pageant showcased women supporting women and giving back. Winners in three divisions: 50s, 60s, and 70s will be announced and crowned. Regardless of who wins the titles, these women are embodying what this pageant is all about: self-confidence and women empowerment. Women from...
My husband and I were both ordinary office workers, but my husband and I couldn’t cope with the mortgage and the cost of raising children after we got married. Under these circumstances, I have discussed with my husband: I hope that he can quit his job and start a business.
It’s November, which means that parents are already prepping for the holiday season. For many, that means digging our trusty elf out of the boxes and remembering to hide him in a different place every night after the kids go to bed. It was a cute tradition to start with, but now it’s just tiring. Thankfully, there’s a judge in Georgia who has our backs and is making things a little easier for parents this season.
Sometimes I see people do naïve things with wildlife and it's funny to me. Other times, I witness stupidity that angers me. This is that second one. It's a guy who decided it was a good idea to feed a biscuit to a bear. He nearly paid dearly for that dumb decision.
The seventh annual Krist Kindl Markt Charity Pageant returns to the Copperas Cove Civic Center from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 4 during the Krist Kindl Markt. As the name indicates, all pageant proceeds benefit a charitable cause in the community. The pageant is the community service project of Young Miss Five Hills Emily Kimball who is raising money in honor of her Grandma Tru who has suffered with Alzheimer’s Disease for more than five years and no longer recognizes her teenage granddaughter.
Ask most people what are the Freemasons all about, and they'll answer something about them being a mysterious, secretive order, a preconceived notion that comes straight out of a Dan Brown novel. Brian Fernandes and Adam Pimentel of the Star in the East Masonic Lodge in New Bedford said said...
KENDALLVILLE — Director Jo Drudge has announced the cast for Gaslight Playhouse’s second 2021 production, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”. Performances for the holiday show are Friday through Sunday, Dec. 10, 11 and 12 in the Community Learning Center’s auditorium, 401 E. Diamond St. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with a Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m.
The 2022 Miss Northeast Alabama Community College pageant was held Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Tom Bevill Lyceum on the college’s campus. The event’s organizers were thankful to host the pageant this year as last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.Eight women competed for the title of Miss…
Synergize, the startup professional group focused on building relationships for community impact, banded together at their latest 4:30 Meetup event to raise money for the Indianapolis Zoo. “The Zoo practices good stewardship of the Earth and its animals, which is something we should all be doing,” said Heather Hunter, Synergize’s...
Eva Kastner-Puschl was 36 before the idea of entering a pageant occurred to her. As a musician, she was “craving the stage” during the summer of 2020 when Covid had reduced most performing opportunities to recording studios. Missing the exchange with an audience that performing had always provided, she signed...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for daughters from moms is best? Oftentimes, there exists a special bond between mother and child. The perfect gift for your daughter will be a reflection of your love for her and echo how special she is to you. A gift for your daughter […]
McPherson College Theatre will welcome all USD418 elementary schools to campus when it presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” Nov. 15-18 in Brown Auditorium. However, the public will have an opportunity to enjoy this unique production on November 11, 12, and 13 at 7:30 p.m. in Mingenback Theatre. When it’s...
SEADRIFT – A pair of white shrimp boots were transformed into a unique gift for Bubba and Sylvia Hall. The boots, painted by Audrey Huddleston of The Hobo and decorated with the restaurant’s logo and the logo of the Seadrift Chamber of Commerce, along with fireworks, a boiling pot, seagulls, and more, were presented to the owners of Bubba’s Cajun Style Seafood on Tuesday in recognition of all that Hall does for the community.
PARKERSBURG — The Deitzler Foundation recently contributed $5,000 to the nonprofit Amputee Center. Harry and Kathe Deitzler met members of the limb loss community in October at the monthly meeting of the Amputee Support Group, also called The Prosthetic Users Group. Harry Deitzler said after working with many people who have experienced it, he understands there is much more to living with an amputation beyond physical healing and learning to walk or adapt to life again.
Comments / 0