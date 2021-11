Amazon has a whole bunch of deals on the Eero 6 mesh networking router today, so if you've been looking for a chance to get into some mesh networking this is it. Not sure just how many of the units you need? Grab the basic Eero 6 mesh networking router on sale for $90. It's normally $129, so you're saving nearly $40 and getting it at its lowest price ever. This is a good place to start because you can always upgrade later if you find you need more coverage. This deal seems most likely to be a Labor Day thing, so don't expect it to last for long past the weekend.

