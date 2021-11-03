Girls Golf Awards

Fourth place finish at the Division II district tournament. “I couldn’t be more proud of our team and the success we had this season. A lot of hard work was put in by the girls going back to last Spring and I’m so happy they were rewarded for it. We are very excited for next season!” —Head Coach Eric Evans.
The Viera High girls golf team is moving on. The Hawks finished second at the Class 3A, District 16 tournament held at the Sandridge Golf Club in Vero Beach. That puts Viera in the regional tournament, which is scheduled to be held Wednesday at Cleveland Heights Country Club in Lakeland. The top three teams will advance to the state tournament.
World Golf Awards – the leading authority that recognises and rewards excellence in golf tourism – has revealed the best golf organisations of 2021 at its 8th annual Gala Ceremony in Dubai. Vietnam, with its resurgent golf market, was unveiled as one of the big winners, collecting trophies for both...
The May River High School girls golf team successfully defended its state championship Oct. 25 at Crescent Pointe in Bluffton. May River, which was the host school for the SCHSL Class AAAA championship tournament, won the event by 24 strokes. The Sharks finished with a team score of 324, followed...
JACKSON SPRINGS — A pair of Croatan girls golfers participated in the 3A state tournament on Monday and Tuesday. Parker Marion tied for 50th by shooting 104 on the first day and 103 on the second to total 207 on the Gray Course at Foxfire Resort. Nicole Hassi tied for 64th with a 101-116 two-day outing to shoot 217.
The St. Joseph girls golf team captured its second straight CIF Central Section championship Tuesday. After winning the same Division 2 title in the spring, the girls repeated as CIF champs on a soggy Tulare Golf Course. The Knights had a pretty easy time coming away with its title, beating...
FORTVILLE — When head coach Mike Miner took over the Mt. Vernon girls golf program three years ago, he knew there was potential. He also realized the talent pool across Hancock County’s golf landscape was vast. The key was patience, hard work and timing. This fall, the time was just...
Both players look to advance further at the second round of regionals on Thursday, Nov. 4. Senior captain Lauren Calderon and freshman Lana Yamagata competed in the first round of CIF Individual Regionals on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Los Robles Greens. Both players advanced to the next round after placing in the top 36.
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls tennis team added one more award to the trophy case on Monday. Head coach Kyle Fodness was named the Section 8AA Coach of the Year after leading the Lumberjacks to the state tournament this fall. BHS finished the season 20-4, which included a...
Three Cabarrus County girls golfers had top-15 finishes – including one in the top 10 – at N.C. High School Athletic Association state tournaments on Tuesday. Cox Mill standout Sophie Lauture followed up her regional championship by placing 10th at the Class 4A state tournament held at 5,467-yard Par-72 Pinehurst No. 5.
SOUTHERN PINES — Jenna Rutledge capped the best girls golf career in East Carteret history Tuesday with a third-place finish at the 1A/2A state tournament. The senior tied for third for the second straight season, shooting 81 on the first day and 80 on the second to total 161 and tie West Stokes’ Kirstyn Page.
St. Francis, Los Altos, Gunn, Mountain View and Castilleja each received an at-large bid into the Central Coast Section girls golf championships, joining automatic qualifiers Menlo-Atherton and Palo Alto in the field of 17 teams. The tournament is scheduled for Tuesday at the Laguna Seca Golf Ranch in Monterey County....
Eighty girls golfers will tee off for the Central Section championships on Monday morning at Kern River Golf Course. That list will include 17 competitors from Kern County, including the entire Garces golf team and two-time defending champion Iris Han from Stockdale. Wasco will not be represented, but then again,...
EASTON — After a year off due to COVID-19, the Women & Girls Fund Golf Clinic and 9-Hole Tournament returned on Sept. 21 at Talbot Country Club in full swing. Christine Dayton, Diana Lach, Kelly McDonald and Liz Shields claimed Low Gross honors while Meggie Gabrielian, Sandy Johnson, Dianne Miller, and Allie Prell took the Low Net honors.
McKeel eighth-grader Ryan Donaldson stumbled out of the gate on the front nine but had two birdies on her last three holes to finish with a 2-over 72 and in second place on Tuesday at the Class 2A, Region 3 girls golf tournament at Dubdread Golf Course in Orlando. She...
STOCKTON — The playing conditions were less than ideal, but the Rodriguez High girls golf team still made history in the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters tournament, Monday. With Darla May Dela Torre firing a 72 and Nikki Chindavong and Erica Villegas close behind with 74s, the Mustangs became the first city golf team – girls or boys – to advance to the Northern California Championships by placing third in the SJS Masters at The Reserve at Spanos Park.
The 2021 Loyalsock girls golf team ended the fall campaign as the most decorated in the history of the program. The seniors combined to win four consecutive District 4 team titles, two District 4 individual titles (Mia Patterson in 2018 and 2019), one trip to the PIAA Eastern Regional in Fleetwood in 2019 for Mia Patterson, two trips to the PIAA Individual Tournament at Heritage Hills in York for Grace Shaible (2020 and 2021) and two consecutive trips to the PIAA team sub-regional with District 2 in 2020 and 2021.
Seventeen area girls golfers will be in the 80-person field at Kern River Golf Course for the Central Section championships starting Monday at 10 a.m. Stockdale’s Iris Han, the two-time defending champion, will be in action, starting her round in the shotgun start on the 18th hole, along with Frontier’s Faith Hamstreet.
