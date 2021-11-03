CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takeaways from Colchester School Board: Winter sports protocols and student population projections for the decade

By Alek Fleury
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the Colchester School Board’s Nov. 2 meeting, the board discussed new protocols for athletes and spectators participating in the approaching winter sports season as well as a data projection for the student population heading into the next decade. COVID-19 protocols for winter sports. Superintendent Amy Minor presented new...

