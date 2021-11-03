Takeaways from Colchester School Board: Winter sports protocols and student population projections for the decade

A student trip proposal to Puerto Rico was discussed at the most recent Washington School Board meeting. Spanish teacher Jordan Peterson proposed a trip for those currently enrolled or have completed the Spanish 3 class to occur during spring break of 2023. The last trip for the Spanish program took place during the 2018-2019 school year, and Peterson proposed Puerto Rico as it is a United States territory and would not have as many hoops to jump through as would traveling to another country. Cost for the trip would be $2,100 per student if done during spring break or $2,300 if during the summer, and Peterson is interested in offering scholarship opportunities for students who can’t afford the total cost. Peterson says if they went during spring break students would be required to work ahead for two days of school missed. Some school board members asked about vaccine and test requirements for travel amid the pandemic. Peterson said that Puerto Rico currently requires travelers to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test in order to enter or leave the island. Board Member Troy Suchan gave concerns of whether students test positive at the end of the trip and have to remain in Puerto Rico for 10 days, and which chaperone would have to accompany them, “I would really love to say yes but because of these things I don’t even understand how we could do that as a district, I guess.”

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO