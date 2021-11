The listings include Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest updates and REI Lynnwood workshops. Outdoor yoga: Get your Tuesdays off to a good start with a free yoga class — and do it outdoors if you have a portable device. The Everett Public Library presents “Morning Yoga for Every Body” with local yoga instructor Diane Brooks via Crowdcast. This series of five virtual classes each Tuesday in November is suitable for all experience and fitness levels. Drop in for one or all sessions. Classes are being held at 10 a.m. Nov. 9, 16, 23 and 30. Register for the free class at crowdcast.io/e/morningyoga. Call 425-257-8000 or go to www.epls.org for more information.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO