As Newcastle United continue their search for a new manager, the new chapter of this historic club is caught between hope and anxiety. The Magpies remain 19th in the Premier League and without a win, knowing full well that their future cannot be imagined if they remain in a dreary present. For Alan Shearer, the next manager who comes in, and Paulo Fonseca is the leading candidate, needs to understand the gravity of the situation.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO