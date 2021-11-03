CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

This year's top bird in New Zealand is a bat

kasu.org
 8 days ago

OK. We have the news of New Zealand's Bird of the Year. And the Bird of the Year is not a bird. LAURA KEOWN: The winner of Bird of the Year was our pekapeka-tou-roa, or long-tailed bat. INSKEEP: Laura Keown is a spokesperson with Forest & Bird, a conservation...

www.kasu.org

#Birds#New Zealanders#Bat#Bird Of The Year
