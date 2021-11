The Greensboro City Council is scheduled to approve new City Council districts for the 2022 election at the 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1 meeting. This is the first meeting since July that will be held in the Katie Dorsett City Council Chamber. A limited number of people will be allowed to attend in person, but people can also participate virtually via Zoom and can watch the meeting on the Greensboro Television Network GTN, on the Greensboro YouTube Channel at: https://www.youtube.com/user/CityofGreensboroNC or through the City of Greensboro website at https://www.greensboro-nc.gov/government/city-council/council-meetings.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO