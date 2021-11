The highest-ranked institutions in this field are located in Canada, the U.S. and the United Kingdom. These schools lead the way in academic research. Prospective students who want a degree in molecular biology and genetics will find well-regarded institutions that offer these programs around the world. However, the top 10 universities in this field are concentrated in Canada, the U.S. and the United Kingdom. These global institutions offer an accomplished faculty and a range of specialties within the fields. Students typically earn a doctorate in molecular biology and genetics, but those pursuing a medical degree can sometimes combine research training in these fields. Here are the top 10 Best Global Universities for Molecular Biology and Genetics, as ranked by U.S. News based on academic research performance in that subject area.

COLLEGES ・ 14 DAYS AGO