Truth or consequences

Poor Charlotte. The messages she leaves on her “web” are so out of touch with what’s really happening in “our” barn (world). Perhaps if she would read a message in its entirety, she would find the truth and be able to make more informed decisions. Our world is being redesigned...
During the Vietnam War, my husband was caught up in the draft. Our government demanded that he go and fight in a dangerous situation to kill people, not for American citizens and not on our soil. He did not refuse or claim that our government had no right to make him do so. "The government can't tell me what to do."
Regina Boone and her miniature schnauzer, Jake. The silhouette is of Boone when she was a young girl. Regina Boone, an award-winning Richmond-based photojournalist, finds inspiration in other people’s stories. Ironically, she seems unaware that her own story inspires others. After graduating from Spelman College, the nation’s oldest historically black...
To the editor: Shortly past noon, on Jan. 20th of this year, Joe Biden in his speech said the following: “Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this: Bringing America together. Uniting our people. And unifying our nation.” So since Jan 20th has this happened? If you are like most American families the answer is an emphatic […]
One of the biggest benefits of growing old is that you are afforded the ability to no longer care. You can generally say what you want and do what you want and no one is really going to tell you otherwise. That's because you've spent enough time on this miserable planet and you probably come to the realization that the only way to generate some honest enthusiasm is to go all out.
Picture a fully loaded airliner idling on the airport tarmac, its pilot in command, Captain Dave Bronson, awaiting takeoff instructions when a frustrated flight attendant leans into the cockpit to announce that a small minority of passengers refuse to fasten seat belts because it’s their constitutional right not to. Get the parallel?
To The editor: When Trump Congressmen are asked why they did not vote to certify the 2020 election, often they say there were “irregularities.” The word has what Stephen Colbert called “truthiness”—the sound of truth in the absence of truth, since the actual truth is that every single purported “irregularity” has now been exposed many times over as either false […]
In a recent column in The Newnan Times-Herald, the author made some interesting points but also made three incorrect or misleading claims. First, he mentioned "The virus from the government lab in Wuhan, China." According to a report that was just released, the intelligence community can't agree whether the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 originated in a lab or came from a wild animal. But most analysts agree that it is very unlikely that the virus was engineered in a lab.
Join us for this much needed CANDID, yet respectful CONVERSATION regarding COVID. This discussion will be LIVE STREAMING on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021, at 6:30pm. We will be exploring the state of the city surrounding the current outbreak of COVID-19 in our neighborhoods, with a focus on our community between the ages of 20-35.
Harry is fully out of himself now, he's a dog with a bone as we know him to be, and though it never helps him in the pursuit of healthy relationships, it certainly works in getting people rattled and getting them to confess to uncomfortable truths, I think in part because he makes lying more uncomfortable. He just can't seem to be able to accept the injustices of the world even if he has a more single-minded focus, instead of a bigger-picture one.
Dan, maybe if you would stop hollering that the federal government and its minions are the root of all that is evil, people would be willing to step up and be counted in a census. Where do you think that $5.4 million for the spiffy new gym is coming from?
My parents are extremely careful with how they spend money and have always been big savers. They have in the past said that my sister and I will eventually get assets worth around £250,000 each. The trouble is that I desperately need that money now. They are still in their...
Someday a Ph.D student at Harvard will compose his or her dissertation on “Human Behavior During the COVID Pandemic.” And in that work there will be several chapters on the anti-vaxxers who steadfastly refused to get the vaccine no matter what. The critics of this recalcitrant segment of the population will suggest that one of those chapters should be entitled, […]
Leelanau’s Abbey Road was captured over the weekend by Cindy Waldek near Empire. An active subscription to the Leelanau Enterprise is required to access this content. Please login below or purchase a subscription here.
Review: Burning, directed by Eva Orner.
The word “crisis” comes from the Greek krinein, which means to decide. You’re stuck in the middle of a burning fire: you need to decide whether you are going to stay and perish; whether you are going to fight to put it out; or whether you are going to leave and let it burn.
Burning, Eva Orner’s new documentary, is about the climate crisis, and the Australian government’s decision to (metaphorically) let the fires burn.
It is quite explicit in its claims, and this makes it effective as a kind of cinematic essay. It carefully presents...
5 YEARS AGO November 10, 2016 Leelanau County’s longest-serving commissioner couldn’t be happier with General Election results — she was reelected, her husband was reelected Solon Township supervisor and her favorite candidate will soon become the President of the United States. “I’m really happy for our country,” Melinda Lautner said. “I didn’t really vote for him as a person, but […]
To the editor: I feel a need to respond to the callous letter from Karan Josephus. Over 800 thousand American lives lost due to COVID. Thousands of these lives could have been saved with a quick, coordinated response nationally. But what is she concerned about? A non-existent problem. Lives were sacrificed in a vain attempt to get Mr. Trump reelected. […]
Alexandra F. Russell and Matthew T. Rochford, October 16 in Bingham Township. An active subscription to the Leelanau Enterprise is required to access this content. Please login below or purchase a subscription here.
Comments / 0