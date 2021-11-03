CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reason to be appalled

By ops@our-hometown.com
leelanaunews.com
 6 days ago

To The editor: As the Board of Commissioners begins the process of searching for HR and Finance...

www.leelanaunews.com

thecranberryeagle.com

Reasons vary for residents' voting

Jackie Brown, of Butler, and Don Land, of Clinton Township, were keeping a chilly vigil Tuesday morning outside the polling place at VFW Post 249. Brown and Land were campaigning outside the VFW at 429 W. Jefferson St., for rival candidates for a seat on the Butler County Court of Common Pleas.
BUTLER, PA
leelanaunews.com

Makes sense

To The editor: SecureMIVote would mandate: All election officials would be banned from sending unsolicited absentee ballot requests. Only public tax dollars could be used to conduct elections, including voter registration events and hiring precinct inspectors. Presently voters present a valid photo ID to receive ballot in person. Voters without a photo ID or don’t provide one would receive provisional […]
ELECTIONS
leelanaunews.com

Bunek recall hearing Friday

Language on petition to recall the chair of the Leelanau County Board of Commissioners from office will be the subject of a 13th Circuit Court hearing via the online teleconferencing application Zoom on Friday, Nov. 12 at 9:30 a.m. District No. 3 Commissioner and county board chair William J. Bunek is appealing an Oct. 6 determination by the Leelanau County […]
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
leelanaunews.com

Whitmer vetoes voter ID bill

Voters in Leland Township on Tuesday were asked to show their drivers license before being offered a ballot — just like previous elections. That despite news reports about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoing bills passed by the state Legislature tightening voter ID law. What gives? “The current law remains in place,” explained Leland Township clerk Lisa Brookfield, whose township held the […]
LELAND, MI
#Gop#The Leelanau Enterprise
leelanaunews.com

Leland Township levy denied, again

It’s back to the drawing board for Leland Township officials whose voters this week turned down a millage request Tuesday — the second time in six months. Voters defeated a request for .3920 mills, 425-302, with a 35.5% voter turnout. “The taxpayers of Leland Township have spoken … again. Clearly, they are tired of five years of inaction, excuses and […]
LELAND, MI
AL.com

Will Social Security recipients get a 4th stimulus check? Petition calls for $1,400 payments

An influential non-partisan group that lobbies on behalf of senior citizens is continuing to push Congress for a fourth stimulus payment to benefit senior citizens. The Senior Citizens League recently sent a letter to members of Congress urging them to consider a targeted stimulus designed to benefit Social Security recipients. The group is asking for a $1,400 payment.
INCOME TAX
fox8tv.com

Massive Backlash to Vaccine Mandate

26 States are now Suing after the Biden Administration announced a deadline for the most aggressive Vaccine Mandate of the Pandemic so far. The Mandate applies to any private businesses with 100 or more Employees. We have more on the story. Growing Backlash to new Federal Vaccine requirements setting up...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News Break
Politics
cbs12.com

State bans most employers from testing for marijuana

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHAM) — Guidance from the New York State Department of Labor says most companies can no longer require employees to be tested for marijuana or discriminate against employees for use of the drug outside of the workplace. For most jobs in the public and private sectors, companies are...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
deltanews.tv

Embezzlement Charge

Another public official is in custody after an audit uncovers misuse of funds. Former Rankin County Deputy Tax Collector Tiffany Loftin is accused of embezzling from county residents as they paid cash for trash collection. State Auditor Shad White says a demand letter for more than $11,000 was presented at...
POLITICS
Fox News

Democratic governor turns on Biden vaccine mandate, not 'correct' or 'effective' solution

Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly came out against President Biden’s vaccine mandate as one that is not the "most effective" or "correct" for her state. "Yesterday, I reviewed the new vaccine mandate from the Biden Administration. While I appreciate the intention to keep people safe, a goal I share, I don’t believe this directive is the correct, or the most effective, solution for Kansas," she said in a statement released Friday.
HEALTH

