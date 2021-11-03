“Rust” film armorer suspects someone planted bullet in gun

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The United States Attorney’s Office has charged a 20-year-old man from Mexico with trying to smuggle methamphetamine, several firearms and dozens of armor-piercing bullets onto a flight from Minneapolis to Phoenix last week. The criminal complaint states Kevin Alan Aguilar-Moreno checked two pieces of luggage before getting onto a Delta Airlines flight at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Oct. 29. MORE: TSA Trying To Counter Troubling Trend Of Guns Found In Carry-On Bags TSA agents found more than two pounds of meth inside, as well as two pistols and a homemade, untraceable AR-15-style rifle. The luggage also contained 241 bullets, 39 of which were armor-piercing rounds. Aguilar-Moreno faces a count of possessing meth with intent to distribute, and a count of possessing firearms while illegally present in the U.S. He made his first court appearance Tuesday. More On WCCO.com: Hunting For Ammo: Supply Chain Issues Have Minnesotans Scrambling Ahead Of Deer Opener Principal Beaten Unconscious, Suffers Broken Ribs In Attack By 16-Year-Old Girl At School Business Owner Charged With Shooting Burglary, Car Theft Suspect In Minneapolis Twin Cities School District Makes Historic Pledge To Have 20% Of Lunch Menu Plant-Based By 2024

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO