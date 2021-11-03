CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

“Rust” film armorer suspects someone planted bullet in gun

taylorvilledailynews.com
 8 days ago

The woman in charge of weapons on the movie set where actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins said Wednesday night that she had inspected the gun Baldwin shot but doesn’t know how a live bullet ended up inside. “Who put those in there and why is the...

taylorvilledailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Man who handed Baldwin loaded gun breaks silence

The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy. David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident. In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role. "Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
The Independent

‘Fanny pack’ of bullets found on Rust set by investigators: ‘Loose ammunition raises questions’

Authorities have said they recovered loose and boxed ammunition while investigating cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’s death on the set of Alec Baldwin’s film Rust.According to an inventory of seized items that was made public on Monday (25 October), these included “two boxes of ammo”, “loose ammo and boxes”, and a “fanny pack with ammo”. Officers also found three revolvers and loose casings.Investigating officers did not specify what kind of ammunition was recovered from the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, or whether it included live bullets, blank cartridges or dummies.Even as more details around the tragedy emerge, it is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HollywoodLife

‘Rust’ Armorer’s Lawyer Investigating Whether There Was ’Sabotage’ Of Gun On Alec Baldwin Film Set

The attorneys for ‘Rust’ armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are looking into whether someone put a live bullet in the gun which ultimately killed Halyna Hutchins. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 24, have said they’re investigating whether someone was attempting to “sabotage the set” of the Alec Baldwin-led film, by putting a live bullet in a box of dummy rounds. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was tragically killed after the 30 Rock star fired a prop gun, which has made Hannah part of the police investigation. Her attorneys Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence spoke to TODAY on November 3 about the possibility someone on the set intentionally put a live round in a box of dummy bullets.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
People

Rust Armorer's Statement That There Were No Real Lead Bullets on Set Is 'Not Accurate,' Says Sheriff

The armorer on the set of Rust told authorities no live ammunition was kept on the set of the Western, but the Santa Fe County Sheriff said the statement was "not accurate." On Thursday morning, Sheriff Adan Mendoza appeared on Today where he was asked if armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's statement of "no live ammo is ever kept on set," according to a search warrant, was correct.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Complex

Attorneys for ‘Rust’ Armorer Claim Fatal Prop Gun Incident Could Have Been ‘Sabotage’

Attorneys for Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have suggested the fatal prop gun accident on set might have been the result of “sabotage.”. Gutierrez-Reed is currently under investigation for her handling of firearms on the set of Rust, the production in which actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun that killed the movie’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. As the armorer on the set, Gutierrez-Reed was in charge of the firearms.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Firearms
wfxb.com

Suspected Live Round in Movie Prop Gun During Shooting on ‘Rust’ Set

More details on the fatal prop gun incident on the set of ‘Rust’ have been released. According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff Aden Mendoza, the gun that was discharged by Alec Baldwin during the shooting fired a ‘suspected live round’. Investigators believe they recovered the ‘lead projectile’ and shell casing from the ammunition that struck and killed the film’s director of photography and injured the director. A joint statement from the sheriff’s office and district attorney’s office, said “The facts are clear: a weapon was handed to Mr. Baldwin. The weapon is functional and fired a live round, killing Ms. Hutchins and injuring Mr. Souza.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Rust
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Mexican Nat’l Tried To Check Bags With Meth, ‘Ghost Gun,’ Armor-Piercing Bullets At MSP Airport

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The United States Attorney’s Office has charged a 20-year-old man from Mexico with trying to smuggle methamphetamine, several firearms and dozens of armor-piercing bullets onto a flight from Minneapolis to Phoenix last week. The criminal complaint states Kevin Alan Aguilar-Moreno checked two pieces of luggage before getting onto a Delta Airlines flight at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Oct. 29. MORE: TSA Trying To Counter Troubling Trend Of Guns Found In Carry-On Bags TSA agents found more than two pounds of meth inside, as well as two pistols and a homemade, untraceable AR-15-style rifle. The luggage also contained 241 bullets, 39 of which were armor-piercing rounds. Aguilar-Moreno faces a count of possessing meth with intent to distribute, and a count of possessing firearms while illegally present in the U.S. He made his first court appearance Tuesday.   More On WCCO.com: Hunting For Ammo: Supply Chain Issues Have Minnesotans Scrambling Ahead Of Deer Opener Principal Beaten Unconscious, Suffers Broken Ribs In Attack By 16-Year-Old Girl At School Business Owner Charged With Shooting Burglary, Car Theft Suspect In Minneapolis Twin Cities School District Makes Historic Pledge To Have 20% Of Lunch Menu Plant-Based By 2024
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
insideedition.com

Lawyer for 'Rust' Armorer Claims Someone on Set May Have Put Live Round in Box of Dummy Rounds

A lawyer for “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is suggesting the possibility of sabotage on the set before last month’s fatal shooting. Attorney Jason Bowles floated the claim that someone may have intentionally placed a live round in a box of dummy rounds that Gutierrez-Reed used to load the gun that Alec Baldwin fired, accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
PUBLIC SAFETY
OK! Magazine

Rookie 'Rust' Head Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's Lawyers Suggest Sabotage Led To Live Bullet In Prop Gun

Attorneys for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed — the inexperienced head armorer for Rust — have reportedly suggested somebody intentionally placed a live round of ammunition in the prop gun that Alec Baldwin discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Article continues below advertisement. On Wednesday, November 3, Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence shed light...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy