First annual Haunted Forest brings large crowd

The Anza Civic Improvement League, along with community businesses and organizations hosted trunk or treats and presented well-organized and thrilling fun and games at Minor Park Saturday, Oct. 30. "This is the biggest and best Halloween in the park I have ever seen," one costumed attendee said. Scores of children ran to and fro, acquiring treats, participating in contests and racing all over the playground. Trick or treating, food, a scream contest, chalk painting, a pumpkin carving contest and costume contests were all presented at the park. Businesses located along Hwy. 371 passed out candy and other goodies to spooks, robots, clowns and cartoon characters before the park's celebrations.
