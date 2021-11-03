First annual Haunted Forest brings large crowd

These children have got game. More accurately, their parents should be designing shopping catalogs, because the Halloween costume scene was legit on Saturday. Legions of little ones lined Center Street in the Village of Lewiston, participating in what might be a record-crowd-setting Recreation Department scavenger hunt. They began at the Red Brick – where they were greeted by the Salem Sisters. Following a little, ahem, hocus pocus, they traveled to neighboring businesses and restaurants to look for clues, receive candy and swap stories (and selfies) with fellow trick-or-treaters. In Hennepin Park, dance teams performed in front of decorated pumpkins.

