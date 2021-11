U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) joined Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) in introducing the Border Accountability, Oversight, and Community Engagement Act. This bill would create mechanisms for border residents and stakeholders to provide recommendations and oversight of border policies, while also improving training and enforcement accountability of U.S Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The legislation would also enact critical reforms to immigration enforcement at the U.S. border that would help prevent abuses and increase scrutiny of incidents such as those carried out in Del Rio and many other communities along the border.

