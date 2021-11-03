Santa Fe Trail, ‘The Great Plains Highway’

Santa Fe is one of the most charming places one can visit. My parents first showed me Santa Fe on a cross country driving trip from Chicago to Los Angeles. I will never forget our stop in Santa Fe, walking around the main square with native Americans displaying and selling their handmade items under the covered pavilion. In my childish point of view, I found this so exotic and different, coupled with the delicious treat, called sopapillas, every evening for dinner. These have always been fond memories, so any repeat visit to Santa Fe is a joy. Recently I returned there for several days, coming south from Telluride, Colorado, on our way back to Tucson. Santa Fe is the perfect jumping off point. I wanted to focus on new and different experiences which I am eager to highlight for you.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO