Acceptance to USMC Officer Candidates school. Finishing four years of college in three years. A career flying F/A -18 Hornets and training Marine F/A-18 pilots for combat. The recipient of the Navy Commendation medal—the highest award given outside of combat. This is the resume of Captain Matt Gray USMC. A resident of Blue Mountain, MS for 14 years, Gray, age 49, is a Marine veteran who dedicated his life to the service of our country, ready and willing to sacrifice his life at any time. Regarding his twelve-year commitment to active military duty, Gray humbly stated, “I don’t really feel like a hero.”

MILITARY ・ 10 HOURS AGO