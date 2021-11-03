CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odell Beckham Jr. “Essentially Not Part” of the Browns

By Sports Grid
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHttps://twitter.com/MikeSilver/status/1455943081388175366. NFL Insider Michael Silver reports that Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski told his team that Beckham is “essentially not a...

www.chatsports.com

The Spun

Dez Bryant Has 1 Team In Mind For Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
K945

Odell Beckham Jr. to the New Orleans Saints?

For those unaware, one of the most high-profile NFL players is now available. Will New Orleans land OBJ?. The situation between Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns seemingly came out of no where. Granted, stats-wise, OBJ has looked like a shell of his former self during his time in Cleveland. Still, a lot of his poor-production is due to his inability to stay on the field. Beckham has been sidelined continuously throughout his run with the Browns due to injuries, and that certainly has effected how his performance is being perceived. Still, even without the statistical dominance that we've came to expect from OBJ, there's still no denying that even in 2021, he is a prolific player and an undeniable playmaker.
The Spun

Sean Payton Has Telling Admission On Odell Beckham Jr.

If the New Orleans Saints are going to try to bring former Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. home, it won’t be through waivers. The former All-Pro wideout apparently has his eyes on the bayou, along with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. However, if Beckham is going to be a Saint head coach Sean Payton says the waiver wire won’t be the route.
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Has Honest Message For Baker Mayfield

ESPN’s Dan Graziano has his doubts about Mayfield’s abilities. In particular, the ESPN analyst isn’t so sure Mayfield is capable of single-handedly winning games for the Browns. The former No. 1 overall pick is, at worst, an adept game-manager. Game-managers have won Super Bowls before, but it’s not super common.
247Sports

Browns Announce Boatload of Roster Moves

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns announced Tuesday afternoon that they have made multiple roster moves, in response to the new roster spot vacated by a certain wide receiver, as well as the ongoing roster uncertainty due to three running backs now being on the Covid list. The team announced that...
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The Seahawks’ true intentions on Odell Beckham Jr. move

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll offered up a cryptic response to the notion of the Seahawks claiming Odell Beckham Jr. off waivers, seemingly hinting that the team is thinking about making that move. Well, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler confirms Seattle has had internal conversations about bringing Beckham into the fold:
chatsports.com

Report: Chiefs have had conversations with Odell Beckham Jr.

The Kansas City Chiefs have had conversations with free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., according to Jordan Schultz. Schultz says that Beckham’s team has also talked to the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints, though his initial preference was to sign with the Green Bay Packers. Beckham, a two-time...
CBS Boston

Odell Beckham Jr. Clears Waivers, Becomes Free Agent

BOSTON (CBS) — Odell Beckham Jr. passed through waivers without any team claiming him. He’s now free to sign with any team he wants — provided that team wants him, too. There figures to be a market for the the 29-year-old. Though he forced his exit from Cleveland, his history is sure to inspire teams to see what he can do for the remainder of the 2021 season. NFL Network was first to report that Beckham cleared waivers. Former #Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr has cleared waivers, per me and @MikeGarafolo. He’s a free agent for the first time in his career. — Ian...
