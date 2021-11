COUNCE, Tenn. – After a rainy, windy and cloudy Day 1 of the Toyota Series Championship Presented by Guaranteed Rate on Pickwick Lake the weights are stacked fairly tightly atop the leaderboard. Unsurprisingly, Bryan Thrift leads the charge after catching 19 pounds, 15 ounces and sits just 1-7 ahead of Texas pro Chris Digino. Thrift is undoubtedly one of the best closers in the game, and even though there’s still two days of fishing left to decide a champion, the Shelby, N.C., pro has his sights set on bringing home one of the few major wins his resume lacks.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO