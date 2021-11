NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Socure, the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions, announced its significantly oversubscribed $450M round at a $4.5B valuation from a number of the world’s best growth equity and public market investors. The company achieved a $4.5B valuation just seven months after its $1.3B Series D, on the back of 500% year-over-year bookings growth and nearly $1B of investment demand, earning Socure the highest valuation for any private company in the identity verification space.

