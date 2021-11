The pandemic has changed many things around the world, not least in the world of work, where the idea of spending all your time in an office now seems rather outdated. Hybrid working, where time is split between an office and working from home, is now almost universally recognised as the best way to get the most out of your workforce, allowing them both the workplace collaboration experience, but also the opportunity for focus and productivity in a comfortable, familiar environment.

